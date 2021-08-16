Oisin Murphy talks us through his book of rides at Newmarket on Thursday including Harrow in the Group 3 Tattersalls Stakes and an interesting Frankel newcomer.

MAGISTERIAL – 1.00 Newmarket

He’s a son of Frankel with a very good pedigree. Most of John Gosden’s would need their first run so let’s see how he gets on. It will be good to get him out and about, he’s probably a three-year-old in the making. I sat on him in the spring and he was going nicely then. QUICKSTEP LADY – 2.10 Newmarket

She seems quite difficult as she never runs the same race twice, but she has been going well at home. She had a little freshen up before she won at Windsor and hopefully she can go well. It’s a competitive race but she’s in the right race. HARROW – 2.45 Newmarket

Harrow has been going very well but this is his toughest task to date. I thought Andre Fabre’s Trident deserved to be favourite on what he did on his last start, he looks very smart, but we haven’t got to the bottom of Harrow just yet. He’s tough and hardy, so let’s see what he can do in better company.

MORANDO – 3.20 Newmarket

If there’s any juice in the ground that would be appreciated. He had some good runs earlier in the year at Chester and Goodwood, but he hasn’t been quite at his best in recent starts. Perhaps in this sort of race he might just pop up. TORCELLO – 3.55 Newmarket

He ran poorly at York, for whatever reason, but he won the time before and he loves juice in the ground. We used to have him at Andrew’s. It’s a competitive race, he’s a front-runner, I’ll be going forward on him and his chance depends over whether he gets an easy lead or not. CAROLUS MAGNUS – 4.30 Newmarket