Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Paul Nicholls
Paul Nicholls: Trainer of Caldwell Potter

Caldwell Potter lands the odds on chasing debut at Carlisle

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun December 01, 2024 · 1h ago

The highly-regarded Caldwell Potter made a successful start for Paul Nicholls on debut over fences at Carlisle on Sunday.

Nicholls enjoyed a fine couple of days at Newbury's Coral Gold Cup meeting, including victory in the big handicap courtesy of Kandoo Kid as well as some highly promising types for Caldwell Potter's new connections which include Sir Alex Ferguson and John Hales.

The new owners went to 740,000 euros to acquire the grey at the Caldwell Construction dispersal sale at Tattersalls Ireland in February and would have been buoyed by his very first leap in Sunday's two-mile Myles Turns 30 Novices' Chase as he was spring-heeled and immediately looked the part under stable jockey Harry Cobden.

Caldwell Potter (2/11 favourite) travelled strongly at the head of affairs and held a lead of a couple of lengths when standing off the third-last and clearing it in good style.

He safely negotiated the final two obstacles before being shaken up to score in taking fashion, five lengths ahead of runner-up Hombre De Guerra (28/1).

Paddy Power make the winner 25/1 (from 50s) for the Arkle at Cheltenham and 20/1 (from 25s) for the three-mile Brown Advisory Novices' Chase.

Cobden said on Racing TV: "It's nice to get a run into him, he jumped well and was very professional. He jumped a little bit to his left but I'm glad we came here rather than in at the deep end at Newbury, it was a good start. He's had a nice first run.

"You don't mind it when one has a look but he went down to the first like he'd jumped a million fences!

"It's proper soft ground out there and he probably couldn't have it soft enough this horse."

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

“That was a good start, it was just what we wanted,” said Nicholls.

“He jumped nicely, he won well, that’s the first rung of the ladder and I’m obviously really pleased with him.

“He’s got to learn, that was only his fourth run over jumps as he ran three times over hurdles.

“He’s relatively inexperienced so we’ve just got to build that experience now, get him some practice and quietly creep on.

“I haven’t made a plan. Everyone will want to know where he goes next but I haven’t made that decision, we’ve got some valuable experience there. That was just the job, just the start we wanted."

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING