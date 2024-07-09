Caernarfon back to winning ways with Pipalong victory at Pontefract

A drop back to a mile worked the oracle for Caernarfon as she registered her first win since her two-year-old days in the Weatherbys ePassport Pipalong Stakes at Pontefract.

The daughter of Cityscape brought the curtain down on Mick Channon’s training career in style when claiming the Montrose Fillies’ Stakes as a juvenile and since then has been one of the leading lights for his son Jack in the early days of his time as the West Ilsley Stables licence holder. Fourth in the 1000 Guineas and third in the Oaks at three, she has spent the majority of the last 18 months campaigning over 10 or 12 furlongs and in useful company. However, she was dropped back to both a mile and Listed level for her visit to West Yorkshire, where her class came to the fore as she made a welcome return to form in the hands of Tom Marquand. Sent off 14/1, she came through to lead with a furlong to run and kept on gamely in the closing stages when challenged by Ralph Beckett’s Royal Ascot scorer and 5/4 favourite Doha.

