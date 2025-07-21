Busy week for Sporting Life Racing Club - Join now for FREE

The Sporting Life Racing Club has two runners at Catterick on Wednesday - and you can still join for FREE to enjoy the owner experience for the rest of the season.
All you need to do is head to this page and opt-in once you are logged in to your Sporting Life Plus account!
What’s Included:
- Weekly updates from Richard Fahey and the team on their training, development and potential race targets.
- Enter the ballot for Owners’ Badges when our horses are running.
- Meet the horses with regular stable visits throughout the season, getting to know our stars and the team that supports them.
- Join our Owners’ Group and get the latest news from the yard.
- Ticket giveaways for race days throughout the Flat season.
The four horses running for us in 2025 are Musical Touch and Far Ahead, who have both already won this season, plus the two-year-olds Boy Named Sioux and Sporting Light.
And it's that pair who are in action on Wednesday. The former makes his third career start in the Download The Raceday Ready App Restricted Maiden Stakes, while after finishing third on handicap debut at Haydock last time, Sporting Light steps up to seven furlongs in the nursery at 3.00
Sign up now to join the Club and be eligible to apply for future owners' badges and attend our next stable visit which is on Sunday August 10th.
Join The Sporting Life Racing Club in one click
