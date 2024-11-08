Bryony Frost raises the roof at Exeter after victory on Asian Spice

"I will fly back out to France with a smile on my face. The crowd are always on my side whether I’m pulling up or coming in first and I miss them the most.

"When your old man says you can’t get beat you are pretty much on to a good thing and it is only you that can mess up the day so the pressure was on.

"I can’t tell you how much that has buzzed me up. That was awesome.

Frost said: “The atmosphere and the ambience here with all the local fans was great. I don’t normally celebrate, but when I passed the line there was a buzz that came with it as I was winning for dad, and for Martin Hill.

Hitting the front over two Asian Spice forged on before crossing the line five lengths clear of Jaminska much to the delight of Frost, who acknowledged the reception she got from the crowd with some special celebrations.

After finishing third on Sans Bruit in the Grade Two feature 35 minutes earlier the Grade One winning rider was not to be denied on this occasion aboard the 3/1 second favourite.

Now based in France, the 29 year old made her first appearance riding in Britain since August a triumphant one when teaming up with her dad Jimmy Frost in the ICL Impact For A Sustainable Future Challenger Mares’ Handicap Hurdle.

They’ve always been behind me and it brings me a bit to tears the amount of support I had there crossing the line. Riding a winner for your dad is rare, but when they come round they are very special.

“I celebrated as I didn’t know what to do with myself as it was insane. That is one of the biggest roars I’ve heard. I can feel the buzz around the place.”

As for the race Frost, who was stopped on numerous occasions on her return to the weighing room for those seeking a selfie and her autograph, was confident it was going to take a good one to defeat her.

She added: “Her dad is Scorpion, so you have to be with her not against her, but she has progressed beautifully through her career. They earmarked this race and she is progressing really well.

"We schooled her on Monday, and she was playing around with me, but she was in good heart.

"It was a matter of trying to keep it simple for her and we did. I set sail pretty early, but we had the petrol.”

And while Frost, who was also given a three cheers by the crowd before dashing off to Bristol airport for a 6.30 flight back to France, is enjoying life on the continent, she has not ruled out the prospect of making more visits back to her homeland throughout the season.

She added: “Andy Peake wanted me for Sans Bruit and it was perfect timing for Asian Spice.

"If the owners want me I’ll come back for it if I’m not busy for double green as they have me first as they are my commitment and my team.

“After that I’m free to ride for who I wish and who wants me. When I’m here I’ll make the most of it for sure.”

However, although keen to make more trips back home when the opportunity allows it Frost admitted that she is excited about what the future holds in her position as retained rider for owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede in France.

She said: “I’m very pleased with how it is going as I have 10 winners on the board.

“I’m settling into the rhythm of the double green team out there. Everybody is getting to know me and I’m getting to know them, and the horses.

“I’ve gone out there to be an asset for them and that is my main job to be that. I want to bring them some big success and that is the aim of the game.

“We have some beautiful two year olds ready to go for next year and that really excites me as they are gorgeous horses."