Broadway Boy backed to shine on the big stage at Newbury

Still only a six-year-old, Broadway Boy was put through his final serious piece of work on Tuesday morning before his big date with destiny.

A smart novice last season, when he won a valuable handicap at Cheltenham’s December meeting, he returned with a pleasing effort at the same track when third to Henry de Bromhead’s Senior Chief and Broadway Boy is much better off at the weights with that rival on this occasion.

“He did his last proper bit of work this morning and he came through all that with flying colours,” said assistant trainer Willy Twiston-Davies.

“We’re just really looking forward to running him as the race looks tailor-made for him as a second-season novice.

“I thought it was the best he’s ever jumped last time, and he certainly wants softer ground.

“We were actually all taken aback by how much he was blowing after the race, he certainly needed the run a lot more than we all thought he would, so we were left thinking he should take a massive step forward from that run.

“This race has been his aim since he came back in back in the summer, this has always been the plan.”

Last year, the race was won by the Jamie Snowden-trained, Gavin Sheehan-ridden and GD Partnership-owned Datsalrightgino and this year the same connections are represented by Colonel Harry.

“It’s for the same connections and last year was probably one of my best days in racing. It would be very special if I could win it back-to-back for the same connections but a different horse,” said Sheehan.

“He’s stepping up in trip and that’s the same as Datsalrightgino, as he was trying the trip for the first time and he relished it.

“Hopefully the ground won’t be as big a factor stepping up in trip, but he does act better on soft ground.

“Jamie and his team have got him in great form, I schooled him the other day and he felt like he was on springs.”

Beauport connections dreaming of Grand National glory