Broadway Boy backed to shine on the big stage at Newbury

Confidence is high in the Twiston-Davies camp that Broadway Boy will run a big race in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury on Saturday.
Still only a six-year-old, Broadway Boy was put through his final serious piece of work on Tuesday morning before his big date with destiny.
A smart novice last season, when he won a valuable handicap at Cheltenham’s December meeting, he returned with a pleasing effort at the same track when third to Henry de Bromhead’s Senior Chief and Broadway Boy is much better off at the weights with that rival on this occasion.
“He did his last proper bit of work this morning and he came through all that with flying colours,” said assistant trainer Willy Twiston-Davies.
“We’re just really looking forward to running him as the race looks tailor-made for him as a second-season novice.
“I thought it was the best he’s ever jumped last time, and he certainly wants softer ground.
“We were actually all taken aback by how much he was blowing after the race, he certainly needed the run a lot more than we all thought he would, so we were left thinking he should take a massive step forward from that run.
“This race has been his aim since he came back in back in the summer, this has always been the plan.”
Last year, the race was won by the Jamie Snowden-trained, Gavin Sheehan-ridden and GD Partnership-owned Datsalrightgino and this year the same connections are represented by Colonel Harry.
“It’s for the same connections and last year was probably one of my best days in racing. It would be very special if I could win it back-to-back for the same connections but a different horse,” said Sheehan.
“He’s stepping up in trip and that’s the same as Datsalrightgino, as he was trying the trip for the first time and he relished it.
“Hopefully the ground won’t be as big a factor stepping up in trip, but he does act better on soft ground.
“Jamie and his team have got him in great form, I schooled him the other day and he felt like he was on springs.”
Meanwhile, stablemate Beauport will be aimed at the Randox Grand National following his 31-length stroll to victory in the Berkshire National at Ascot on Saturday.
Given his owners Bryan and Philippa Burrough have tasted Aintree glory before back in 1983 with the Jenny Pitman-trained Corbiere, heading back with a live chance in April was always on the cards.
He claimed the Midlands National in March off a mark of 140, won on Saturday off 144 and has been hiked another 12lb by the handicapper this week.
Beauport is trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies and his son and assistant Willy feels it is all coming together now for the eight-year-old.
“I think Aintree has to be the target now, his owner Bryan has won the race before and he’ll be very keen to have another go,” he said.
“I’m not sure what we’ll do in the interim, maybe give him a couple of runs over hurdles until the weights come out.
“I thought he was seriously impressive, it’s the best he’s jumped and it was back to the sort of form which saw him win the Colin Parker a couple of years ago. He showed the horse he can be.
“He’s just had a few niggles along the way and the odd confidence issue, but obviously when he won the Midlands National at Uttoxeter, he was very good and then nothing went right for him in the Scottish National – that was much more like it on Saturday and what we expect most of the time.
“He’s obviously a very talented horse and he’s going the right way.”
