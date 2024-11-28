Brentford hope for cricketing ace against Sir Gino and Mystical Power

“There were a few conversations about Brentford in the Caribbean as he ran when we were away and some of the lads were getting stuck into us for him not winning!” Overton told SportsBoom.

Overton is heading to Gosforth Park before he flies out to Adelaide to play for the Strikers in the Big Bash. He has also been picked up by Chennai Super Kings in the lucrative Indian Premier League.

He is trained by his best friend Harry Derham, who will be having his first runner in Grade One company.

Overton, recently back from the West Indies having been part of England’s white ball squad, owns Brentford Hope as part of the Optimists Syndicate.

“We were very happy with the run though (second at Wincanton) as he ran a stormer on ground that probably wasn’t ideal for him.

“He’s run in some top handicaps and warm races and now he deserves the chance to see what he can achieve at Grade One level.

“We’ll learn more on Saturday where we go for the rest of the season, but he ran a career best at Wincanton on his comeback on ground which arguably wasn’t ideal so if he can improve on that who knows what he can do?”

He went on: “I don’t get too nervous watching Brentford Hope run as you can’t really control what happens and you know that he has done all the work required to get him to the races to perform.

“Saturday may be a little different admittedly, as it’s obviously massive for my best mate Harry having his first Grade One runner so it’s a proud moment for him and me.

“Harry has obviously come a long way in the last couple of years and it’s nice to be able to support him – we’re just taking our chance with Brentford Hope and who knows what might happen – let’s hope he gives Harry a day to remember.”

Nicky Henderson’s Sir Gino is favourite, stepping up to replace sidelined stablemate Constitution Hill.

A leading juvenile last season, he was forced to miss Cheltenham with Henderson’s string under a cloud but he showed his ability a few weeks later at Aintree.

Mystical Power, owned by JP McManus, Rich Ricci and John Magnier, is a son of Galileo and Champion Hurdle winner Annie Power.

His only defeat to date came in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle to Slade Steel, but he went on to win at Aintree and Punchestown for Willie Mullins.

Sam Thomas' Lump Sum was fifth in the Aintree race but has since won the Welsh Champion Hurdle this season and takes on Mystical Power again. Dan Skelton has declared Take No Chances, while Benson, Kihavah, Colonel Mustard and Tellherthename also run.

Elsewhere on the card, Henderson’s Jeriko Du Reponet returns to smaller obstacles in the Coral Racing Club Intermediate Handicap Hurdle, better known as the Gerry Feilden, after an inauspicious start to life over fences at Sandown.