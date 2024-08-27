Breeders’ Cup very much on the radar for Anshoda

A taking winner at Lingfield on debut, David Loughnane’s daughter of Inns Of Court was proving her 66/1 second in Sandown’s Star Stakes was no fluke when scoring in the hands of Billy Loughnane on the Sussex Downs.

That was her first run for new owners Team Valor LLC and Gary Barber who are relishing the prospect of seeing their new recruit compete Stateside in early November.

However, before making the trip to California, Anshoda is likely to undertake a racecourse gallop, with the timing of her two entries in Britain falling at awkward dates on the calendar.

“It was a very nice performance, no doubt about it, we’re going to bring her to the Breeders’ Cup that’s for sure then after that we will send her back to England,” said Barry Irwin, CEO of Team Valor International.

“We promised the trainer we would leave things to him and we will follow through on that. I have talked to him a little bit and he doesn’t know if she will run before the Breeders’ Cup or not.

“There are two possible races for her, one is the Rockfel Stakes (September 27) and the other is the Fillies’ Mile (October 11).

“David thinks the Rockfel is too soon after Goodwood, while the Fillies’ Mile is too close to the Breeders’ Cup. So he might just pick a racecourse and do an afternoon gallop there and head to California like that.”