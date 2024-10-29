Sporting Life
City of Troy is driven out to win the Juddmonte International in impressive style
City Of Troy - drawn three for the Classic

Breeders' Cup post position draw: City Of Troy in three for Classic

By David Ord
08:01 · TUE October 29, 2024

City Of Troy has been drawn in stall three for the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar on Saturday evening.

The brilliant son of Justify is bidding to give Aidan O’Brien a first success in the American showpiece with his main market rival Fierceness out in stall nine.

Notable Speech has drawn six and Porta Fortuna seven in the Mile on the same card with Ramatuelle in one and Diego Velazquez four.

Emily Upjohn, reunited with Frankie Dettori, breaks from two in the Turf. Luxembourg is in four, Prix Dollar winner Jayarbee five but Rebel’s Romance is out in 11 for Godolphin.

Stablemates Ylang Ylang and Content, the mount of Dettori, are next to each other in six and seven for the Filly & Mares’ Turf while in the Turf Sprint old rivals Believing and Bradsell are again drawn away from each other.

The former is one, her Nunthorpe and Flying Five conqueror widest of all in 12. Big Evs hasn’t fared much better. He races from 11.

