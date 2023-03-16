3.30 - Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (Grade 1, 3m 2f 70y)

Timeform Verdict: GALOPIN DES CHAMPS

GALOPIN DES CHAMPS would be unbeaten over fences but for falling at last year's Festival. The way he forged clear in the Irish Gold Cup suggests the slightly longer trip this afternoon should be within range and he's very much the one to beat. Bravemansgame is another who has suffered only one defeat over fences and is feared most after his impressive King George success. Last year's National Hunt Chase winner Stattler will relish the return to a longer trip and looks best of the rest.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Galopin des Champs

"He’s had a tremendous preparation for the Boodles Gold Cup.

"Fingers crossed nothing will go wrong and I think he’ll stay the trip.

"At this point I’m not worried about the ground, he goes here off the back of a good build-up and just needs a bit more luck than he had last year jumping the last fence."

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of Minella Indo and A Plus Tard

“They are in good form so we’ll just see how it goes.

“Who knows what the ground will be we’ll just have to see what happens on Friday. It should be fresher ground on the New course.

“It’s incredible to be going into a Gold Cup with two horses who have already won it.

“They arrived at the track on Monday so they’ve nicely settled in so we’ll just have to see how they get on now.”

Robert Waley-Cohen, owner of Noble Yeats

“We’re ready to rock and roll and we’re looking forward to it.

“We know he stays and the acceleration he showed when winning the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree earlier in the season was very good.

“The ground is what it is – whatever it is it won’t inconvenience him. I suppose if it’s softer it will inconvenience some others, but we’re not too worried about it.

“After seeing Honeysuckle win on Tuesday for Henry de Bromhead, the one we have to beat, in my opinion, is A Plus Tard. I know it will be almost his first run of the season, but the way he powered up the hill last year was so impressive.”

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Conflated

“He is in good form. I think I went for the wrong race last year as all he does is gallop. We’re looking forward to running him in the Gold Cup.

“I think he’ll love the trip. As a young horse he was a lunatic, but he’s settling better every year. He’s relaxed a lot more now and you can ride a race on him.

“I’ve only ever had one good enough to win a Gold Cup. Don Cossack was very good, but Conflated is a good horse.

“I think it’s an open Gold Cup and I think he’s got a chance. I think the trip will suit him, if I’m being honest – he looks made for it.”