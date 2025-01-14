Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup appeals to Il Est Francais team

Noel George has ruled out heading to Kempton for the Ladbrokes Trophy with his freewheeling King George runner-up and will have a close eye on the action from Ascot on Saturday.

"I’m very much keeping my cards close to my chest and I think we’ve just got to watch the races over the next month or so. The Clarence House Chase at Ascot at the weekend is going to be a big decider in where we go.

“I’d be surprised if we went for the intermediate distance unless the race really cut up. At the moment, it looks like a lot of people are taking the Ryanair route and if that was looking a strong race, I think we might go for one of the others.

“If they all decide to go Champion Chase or Gold Cup route, then we might reconsider, but at the moment, if the Ryanair is as strong as it looks on paper, we probably wouldn’t be going to it.”