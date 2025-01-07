Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup: 19 entries made

All of the quintet are priced at 33/1 or bigger but are led by Grey Dawning and also include Betfair Chase winner Royal Pagaille, Charlie Hall Chase hero The Real Whacker, Ahoy Senor and L’Homme Presse.

Dual winner Galopin Des Champs is among five Willie Mullins-trained entries having returned to winning ways with a scintillating victory in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas, beating stablemate Fact To File who had him back in third on their respective reappearances in the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase.

JP McManus’ charge is also entered from Closutton along with Embassy Gardens, Grangeclare West and Minella Cocooner.

King George winner Banbridge, Gerri Colombe, Conflated, Corbetts Cross, Gentlemansgame, Hewick, Jungle Boogie and Monty’s Star complete a predictably strong Irish entry.

Il Est Francais, a thrilling second in the King George on Boxing Day, completes the line-up but he also holds entries in the Champion Chase and Ryanair.