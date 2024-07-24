Bluestocking connections keen for ease in the ground ahead of King George bid

That has been echoed by Juddmonte’s Barry Mahon, who is hoping the forecast rain appears later this week to take the sting out of the ground and aid Bluestocking’s chances.

Trainer Ralph Beckett indicated his intention to return to a mile and a half in this event providing conditions did not get too quick in Berkshire.

After dazzling at York in the Middleton Stakes on her return, she recorded Group One honours for the first time when landing the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh, a performance which teed-up a shot at the likes of Auguste Rodin and Rebel’s Romance in Ascot’s midsummer highlight.

A runner-up in both the Irish Oaks and over the King George track and trip on British Champions Day last year, the daughter of Camelot is getting her just rewards for some consistent performances at three this term.

“I think Saturday is a real possibility and we said we were going to watch the weather,” said Mahon, who is Juddmonte’s European racing manager.

“There is a bit of rain coming in on Thursday and depending on where you look you get different amounts.

“There is some rain coming and Ascot have watered as well and I think the ground is good, good to firm. There is not a whole lot more rain coming for Goodwood (Nassau Stakes) next week (which is another option) and at the minute we’ll be looking at the King George.

“We’ll monitor the situation and as Ralph said, if it was very quick ground we would probably have to relook at it. At the minute we’re going to keep going towards Saturday and hope they get a millimetre or two more than they are forecast.”

It could prove a key afternoon for the Bluestocking team with the outcome of her performance determining where connections focus in the latter segment of the season.

A bold showing could see the four-year-old ignite Parisian dreams for the autumn, where she could get the chance to go one better than former stablemate Westover in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

Mahon added: “I think if Saturday went well and she came out of it well and ran OK we would be thinking about the Yorkshire Oaks.

“Again depending on Saturday, if she shows that she is up to handling the colts, we can look at the Arc. There’s also the Prix Vermeille.

“She’s entitled to run in these big races. She’s now a Group One winner and she’s multiple Group One placed and at the stage of the season we are at, we will keep going at the top table with her.”