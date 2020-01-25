Big-race statistics and trends for Sky Bet Handicap Chase at Doncaster on Saturday January 25

We've teamed up with Weatherbys to provide the key racing trends ahead of Saturday's Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster - can the winning run continue?
Following four consecutive winning selections and an unblemished 2020 so far, Bettrends bids to complete the five-timer in the Sky Bet Handicap Chase at Doncaster this weekend.
Vintage Clouds won the Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock last Saturday to bring up four in a row following previous wins for Burrows Edge in the Lanzarote Hurdle at Kempton, Fiddlerontheroof at Sandown and Clan Des Obeaux in the King George VI Chase on Boxing Day.
Don't miss this week's Bettrends preview below...
BETTRENDS PRICE BOOST: QUARENTA TO PLACE (4 PLACES) - WAS 2/1, NOW 3/1
3.15 Doncaster – Sky Bet Handicap Chase
TRENDS
- 7/10 WINNERS started at single-figure odds
- 9/10 WINNERS won over 3m previously
- 6/10 WINNERS 1st, 2nd, 3rd last time out
- 8/10 WINNERS aged 7-9
BETTRENDS SELECTION: QUARENTA
The Jonjo O’Neill-trained QUARENTA looks to have the right profile for Saturday’s Sky Bet Chase, given he arrives in form – having run a sound race at Kempton over Christmas – and he fits into the age bracket, whilst also having already won over this trip. Drying conditions are also likely to suit the eight-year-old, who has won three of his eight chase starts, and he will have the assistance of the in-form Jonjo O’Neill jnr in the saddle. He was trading at a fairly big price earlier in the week, but is a potential springer in the market.
BETTRENDS PRICE BOOST: QUARENTA TO PLACE (4 PLACES) - WAS 2/1, NOW 3/1
GET THE FULL PICTURE: Don't miss out on FREE video replays and our fantastic My Stable tracker. Log in now and become a Sporting Life Insider.
Related horse racing links
- Sky Bet's racing odds
- Free horse racing betting tips
- Cheltenham Festival guide
- All today's racecards
- Today's fast results
- Today's full results
- Non-runners
- Today's Goings
- Today's Naps Table
Responsible gambling
We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
Sky Bet's responsible gambling tools are detailed here and if you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.