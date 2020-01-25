Big-race statistics and trends for Sky Bet Handicap Chase at Doncaster on Saturday January 25

Racing
Quarenta fits the bill in the Sky Bet Chase
Quarenta fits the bill in the Sky Bet Chase
Sporting Life · Journalist
Last Updated
15:24 · January 25, 2020 · 2 min read

We've teamed up with Weatherbys to provide the key racing trends ahead of Saturday's Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster - can the winning run continue?

Following four consecutive winning selections and an unblemished 2020 so far, Bettrends bids to complete the five-timer in the Sky Bet Handicap Chase at Doncaster this weekend.

Vintage Clouds won the Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock last Saturday to bring up four in a row following previous wins for Burrows Edge in the Lanzarote Hurdle at Kempton, Fiddlerontheroof at Sandown and Clan Des Obeaux in the King George VI Chase on Boxing Day.

Don't miss this week's Bettrends preview below...

BETTRENDS PRICE BOOST: QUARENTA TO PLACE (4 PLACES) - WAS 2/1, NOW 3/1

3.15 Doncaster – Sky Bet Handicap Chase

TRENDS

  • 7/10 WINNERS started at single-figure odds
  • 9/10 WINNERS won over 3m previously
  • 6/10 WINNERS 1st, 2nd, 3rd last time out
  • 8/10 WINNERS aged 7-9

BETTRENDS SELECTION: QUARENTA

The Jonjo O’Neill-trained QUARENTA looks to have the right profile for Saturday’s Sky Bet Chase, given he arrives in form – having run a sound race at Kempton over Christmas – and he fits into the age bracket, whilst also having already won over this trip. Drying conditions are also likely to suit the eight-year-old, who has won three of his eight chase starts, and he will have the assistance of the in-form Jonjo O’Neill jnr in the saddle. He was trading at a fairly big price earlier in the week, but is a potential springer in the market.

BETTRENDS PRICE BOOST: QUARENTA TO PLACE (4 PLACES) - WAS 2/1, NOW 3/1

GET THE FULL PICTURE: Don't miss out on FREE video replays and our fantastic My Stable tracker. Log in now and become a Sporting Life Insider.

Related horse racing links

Responsible gambling

We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

Sky Bet's responsible gambling tools are detailed here and if you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.

Like what you've read?
Help your friends Know It All by sharing this article to your social media.

Most Read Racing

Buildmeupbuttercup in action1

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports2

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 6h
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action4

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day5

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h

Most Read Racing

Buildmeupbuttercup in action1

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports2

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 6h
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action4

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day5

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h

Next Race Off

23:27 Penn National
8
(8)
Jealous Heart
J: Inoel Beato
2/1
6
(6)
Merrow
J: Jose Rojas
3/1
2
(2)
Damisela
J: Wilfredo Corujo
4/1
1
(1)
Liz's Party Girl
J: Brittany Scampton
9/2
5
(5)
Miss Cinderella
J: Tyler Conner
11/2
7
(7)
Horizon
J: Emilio Flores
12/1
3
(3)
Six Pack Gal
J: John Lloyd
14/1
4
(4)
Candy Pants
J: Edilberto Rodriguez
20/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips