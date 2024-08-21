Timeform's David Cleary reflects on the key top-class action from the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York.
For the fourth time in the last five summers, Aidan O'Brien sent out a three-year-old filly to land the Yorkshire Oaks, the Irish Oaks runner-up Content turning the tables on the Curragh winner You Got To Me.
Content also avenged a previous defeat by the third Emily Upjohn, who had finished a place ahead of her when they were second and third behind Bluestocking in the Pretty Polly.
Content looked well suited by a well-run mile-and-a-half, perhaps at an advantage in making her move away from the second and third, leading a furlong out and seeing the race out well.
Content has been credited with a significantly improved effort, even if the form is a little way below the level achieved by such as Love and Snowfall.
You Got To Me took second late on, showing some improvement herself, despite being unable to follow up her classic win.
She too looks to have stamina as her long suit. Emily Upjohn ran a lot better than in the Nassau last time, running close to her season's best, travelling best but making her move a shade earlier than ideal and outstayed.
A race for the ages. The 2024 Juddmonte International delivered everything that might have been hoped and a bit more.
In defeating all-comers in a large and representative field, City of Troy swept away the doubts that lingered in some minds as to his merit after his workmanlike victory in the Eclipse.
In an unexpected twist, City of Troy was asked to make the running. Winding it up from the home turn after he and a few others had been keen through the first two furlongs, the Derby winner first saw off the threat of those that had chased him, then found extra when Calandagan came through to lay down a challenge approaching the final furlong.
City of Troy, beaten only in the Guineas, produced a top-class performance, one of the best in all categories this year.
He's shown conclusively his effectiveness on going firmer than good and dismissed any idea that he wouldn't be quick enough for this test.
Calandagan, clear of the rest in second, fully backed up his sparkling effort in the Edward VII, doing well to make up the ground he did before the winner found extra.
Calandagan will surely be the one to beat in the Champion Stakes. Ghostwriter, completing a clean sweep for the classic generation, produced a career-best on firmer going for the first time this year.
The well-backed Bluestocking, beaten over 8 lengths, did best of the older generation in fourth, though like the rest she was some way below her best.
