Content leaves O'Brien team happy

For the fourth time in the last five summers, Aidan O'Brien sent out a three-year-old filly to land the Yorkshire Oaks, the Irish Oaks runner-up Content turning the tables on the Curragh winner You Got To Me.

Content also avenged a previous defeat by the third Emily Upjohn, who had finished a place ahead of her when they were second and third behind Bluestocking in the Pretty Polly.

Content looked well suited by a well-run mile-and-a-half, perhaps at an advantage in making her move away from the second and third, leading a furlong out and seeing the race out well.

Content has been credited with a significantly improved effort, even if the form is a little way below the level achieved by such as Love and Snowfall.

You Got To Me took second late on, showing some improvement herself, despite being unable to follow up her classic win.

She too looks to have stamina as her long suit. Emily Upjohn ran a lot better than in the Nassau last time, running close to her season's best, travelling best but making her move a shade earlier than ideal and outstayed.