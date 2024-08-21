A race for the ages. The 2024 Juddmonte International delivered everything that might have been hoped and a bit more.

In defeating all-comers in a large and representative field, City of Troy swept away the doubts that lingered in some minds as to his merit after his workmanlike victory in the Eclipse.

In an unexpected twist, City of Troy was asked to make the running. Winding it up from the home turn after he and a few others had been keen through the first two furlongs, the Derby winner first saw off the threat of those that had chased him, then found extra when Calandagan came through to lay down a challenge approaching the final furlong.

City of Troy, beaten only in the Guineas, produced a top-class performance, one of the best in all categories this year.

He's shown conclusively his effectiveness on going firmer than good and dismissed any idea that he wouldn't be quick enough for this test.

Calandagan, clear of the rest in second, fully backed up his sparkling effort in the Edward VII, doing well to make up the ground he did before the winner found extra.

Calandagan will surely be the one to beat in the Champion Stakes. Ghostwriter, completing a clean sweep for the classic generation, produced a career-best on firmer going for the first time this year.

The well-backed Bluestocking, beaten over 8 lengths, did best of the older generation in fourth, though like the rest she was some way below her best.