Big-race preview & tip: Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton

SPILLANE'S TOWER made a very encouraging return to action in the John Durkan and looks the way to go with further progress likely now back at 3m. Banbridge was giving Energumene a race when unseating at the last at Cork 18 days ago and, with ground conditions likely to be ideal for him, could give the selection most do if his stamina holds now tackling 3m for only the second time in his career. Betfair Chase runner-up Grey Dawning looks best of the British.

Timeform Top Rated: Spillane's Tower

What the connections say Jimmy Mangan is confident Spillane’s Tower “won’t be far away” in what looks a mouthwatering renewal of the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase. A quality field of 11 runners are set to go to post for the Boxing Day highlight, with dual Grade One-winning novice Spillane’s Tower the sponsor’s favourite after pushing fellow JP McManus-owned rising star Fact To File all the way in an epic John Durkan at Punchestown last month. With Fact To File poised for a fascinating rematch with his dual Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning stablemate Galopin Des Champs in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown after the latter was beaten into third in the John Durkan, McManus decided to split his aces and supplement Spillane’s Tower for the King George. Mangan, who is no stranger to big-race success having saddled Monty’s Pass to win the Grand National 21 years ago, admitted it is a dream come true for him to be heading across the Irish Sea with a major contender for another of National Hunt racing’s most coveted prizes.

“I never thought I’d have a runner in the King George, let alone have a horse going there with a real live chance,” said the Cork-based trainer. “He won two Grade Ones at the end of last year and if he repeats his super run in the John Durkan, which he will I hope, as he has come on a lot from that, he should run a big race.” Mangan is expecting his stable star to strip significantly fitter for his excellent comeback effort and while conditions may be drier than ideal, he looks set to roll the dice. “It’s been such a dry year, the schooling races in Tipperary were all cancelled because the ground was too firm, so he really hadn’t been on grass since the Punchestown Festival before he ran in the John Durkan,” Mangan added. “Maybe we’d have liked a little bit softer ground, but once it’s good and safe I’ll be very happy. It’s a big plus Mark (Walsh) is coming over to ride him, no doubt about it. Fair dos, Jack Kennedy gave him a super ride the last day, but Mark knows the horse inside out. “I would be nice to win a King George, but I’m under no illusions that he’s got to travel over well and everything has to go well. I think he’s entitled to dine at the top table and if everything goes according to plan, he won’t be far away.” French raider Il Est Francais and Dan Skelton’s Grey Dawning are among the leading rivals for Spillane’s Tower. Il Est Francais, trained in partnership by Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm, was a brilliant winner of the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase over the course and distance 12 months ago, but returns to the Sunbury circuit with something to prove after being pulled up on his most recent outing at Auteuil. The six-year-old’s Yorkshire-born jockey James Reveley said: “I’m looking forward to coming back, it was a great experience last year. The horse seems in good order and if he could come anywhere near last year’s performance it would be great. “He seems fine in his morning work and it just depends what happens on the day really. “He’s got his conditions as the track seemed to really suit him last year and decent ground suits. Everything is in his favour in that sense.” Il Est Francais blitzed his rivals from the front last year. On whether similar tactics will be employed this time around, Reveley added: “The most important thing is getting him into a rhythm and travelling within himself wherever that might be, whether that’s in front or in behind. It’s important around Kempton to get into a good rhythm. “I’ve never ridden in the King George before and it’s one of the biggest races of the year, so it’s exciting to be involved anyway.”

Grey Dawning appears the pick of the home team following a narrow defeat at the hands of Haydock specialist Royale Pagaille in the Betfair Chase last month. Skelton initially ruled out a Christmas outing, but had a change of heart after his star chaser recovered from his Haydock exertions better than expected. “He’s been brilliant at home since. He’s done a couple of bits of work on the grass, his rider Tom Messenger, my assistant, is really happy with him, the physio is happy with him, I’m really surprised by how well he is,” said Skelton. “To have him in this shape is more than I could have hoped for and I’m very excited about it – I’m quite positive, really. I’m really pleased with the position that we’re in and that we can come to this race. “I feel like we’re in a good position. I’m not jumping up and down saying he’s going to win or he should be favourite, but I do feel like we’re in a pretty strong position going into it. I feel like we’re climbing the ladder, I just think he’s really good and wouldn’t swap him for anything.” The seven-year-old will be bidding to evoke memories of fellow grey Desert Orchid, who tasted King George glory four times between 1986 and 1990. Skelton added: “My earliest racing memory was watching Desert Orchid win the King George in the fog. Obviously I wouldn’t be drawing comparisons to a horse like Desert Orchid, ever probably, let alone at this stage of his life, but a grey horse is great to watch and I’m sure he’ll be popular with the on-course public. “We all do this to have proper horses, be they bay, chestnut, grey or whatever, we just want the best horses we can. But who knows, if he goes on to be a multiple Grade One winner, hopefully he can became a household name – but he’s got a long way to go yet.”

Key Video Form Spillane's Tower - 2nd John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase

Grey Dawning - 2nd Betfair Chase

Il Est Francais - Won 2023 Kauto Star Novices' Chase

Banbridge - Won William Hill Champion Chase, Punchestown

L'Homme Presse - 4th Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup

Envoi Allen - Won Ladbrokes Champion Chase, Down Royal