Big Evs has been heavily supported as he looks to keep up the fine run of form being enjoyed by trainer Mick Appleby.

Appleby has had four runners at the Qatar Goodwood Festival so far this week, winning the Molecomb Stakes with Big Mojo and Thursday's sprint handicap courtesy of Shagraan. His other two runners at the meeting have finished second and third and it's over to stable star Big Evs this afternoon, last year's Molecomb and Breeders' Cup hero reopposing Royal Ascot conqueror Asfoora in the Group 2 King George Qatar Stakes.