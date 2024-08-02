Big Evs has been heavily supported as he looks to keep up the fine run of form being enjoyed by trainer Mick Appleby.
Appleby has had four runners at the Qatar Goodwood Festival so far this week, winning the Molecomb Stakes with Big Mojo and Thursday's sprint handicap courtesy of Shagraan.
His other two runners at the meeting have finished second and third and it's over to stable star Big Evs this afternoon, last year's Molecomb and Breeders' Cup hero reopposing Royal Ascot conqueror Asfoora in the Group 2 King George Qatar Stakes.
Big Evs has been backed from 5/2 into 15/8 favourite with Sky Bet this morning, with the Australian mare Asfoora on offer at 7/2 ahead of Believing at 15/2.
The one for each-way money in the same race is the Jack Channon-trained Desperate Hero, who is an 11/1 shot from 14/1 overnight.
Elsewhere on the Friday card, Value Bet selection King's Gamble is a positive (6/1 from 15/2) in the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes at 2.25, while Karl Burke's top weight Holloway Boy is a solid 7/1 chance in the Coral Golden Mile, due off at 3.00.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.