Check out the team's Sporting Life Arkle selections, plus the Timeform stats and how the day one Festival race might pan out.
Timeform ratings will appear here
Click tipster for their full preview of the day's racing
Potentially the race of the week featuring the 1-2-3 from the rearranged Clarence House Chase here in January, EDWARDSTONE getting the verdict to emerge on top this time and master reigning champion Energumene, who posted his first ever below-par effort when 6½ lengths back in third. Editeur du Gite was ridden to perfection that day and Gary Moore's bold-jumping front runner may have to settle for bronze on this occasion, in what promises to be a tactically-intriguing affair.
Timeform highlight the key trends to keep in mind for the Betway Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.
Alan King - Edwardstone (speaking to Ladbrokes)
"The Clarence House Chase was a big indicator for the Champion Chase. I think we very much underperformed on the day and I wasn’t happy from the time he turned at the top of the hill.
"I don’t think Editeur Du Gite will get it his own way in front here and I can see him getting taken on more on the other track at Cheltenham.
"I thought Edwardstone probably came out of the Clarence House Chase with the most credit even though he didn’t win.
"We learnt a lot from that race and we know what Energumene is capable of."
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org