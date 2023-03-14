Timeform Verdict: EDWARDSTONE

Potentially the race of the week featuring the 1-2-3 from the rearranged Clarence House Chase here in January, EDWARDSTONE getting the verdict to emerge on top this time and master reigning champion Energumene , who posted his first ever below-par effort when 6½ lengths back in third. Editeur du Gite was ridden to perfection that day and Gary Moore's bold-jumping front runner may have to settle for bronze on this occasion, in what promises to be a tactically-intriguing affair.

How will the race be run?

Key trends & smart stats

What the trainers say

Alan King - Edwardstone (speaking to Ladbrokes)

"The Clarence House Chase was a big indicator for the Champion Chase. I think we very much underperformed on the day and I wasn’t happy from the time he turned at the top of the hill.

"I don’t think Editeur Du Gite will get it his own way in front here and I can see him getting taken on more on the other track at Cheltenham.

"I thought Edwardstone probably came out of the Clarence House Chase with the most credit even though he didn’t win.

"We learnt a lot from that race and we know what Energumene is capable of."