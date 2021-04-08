Betway Bowl: Big race preview and tip from Timeform ahead of Grade One at Aintree on Thursday April 8

Only nine runners are set to go to post in the Betway Bowl (14:50) at Aintree on Thursday, but Sky Bet are offering four places, which makes the race a good one to tackle from an each-way angle.

Plenty of the field have significant questions to answer which make them unsuitable for an each-way bet.

Militarian looks well out of his depth, Real Steel has disappointed on both starts since joining Paul Nicholls from Willie Mullins, Aso hasn't looked the force of old this season, Native River might find conditions too quick, Mister Fisher was let down by his jumping in the Ryanair and had a very hard race, while Tiger Roll hasn't run over conventional fences since late 2017 and it's hard to know what the form of his win in the Cross Country Chase last time is worth.

Clondaw Castle needs to find a bit extra in this company, but he has been consistent this season and his victory in a competitive handicap at Kempton last time was a career-best effort, so it wouldn't be a surprise were he to give a good account at a big price for the in-form Tom George yard.