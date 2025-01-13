BetMGM Clarence House Chase: Jonbon v Energumene remains on

Energumene's connections report all roads lead to a mouthwatering clash with Jonbon in Saturday's BetMGM Clarence House Chase at Ascot.

The pair feature among six entries for the weekend feature. Energumene won the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase in 2022 and 2023 but missed all of last season following a setback. He returned to action when winning the Hilly Way at Cork at the start of last month. He has already had two previous tilts at the Clarence House, including when finishing second to Shishkin in the memorable 2022 renewal.

Patrick Mullins on Salvator Mundi

Assistant trainer Patrick Mullins told Sporting Life: "Energumene came out of the Hilly Way great. Obviously the form got a nice boost (by Banbridge winning the King George). He's obviously going to come on a lot for that, it was his first run in a long time. "He's in full work and the plan is to go to Ascot, hoping for a case of third time lucky as he hasn't been a particularly lucky horse in the race so far. He had that great clash with Shishkin, then he disappointed in the race when it was transferred to Cheltenham, I think it was his first time over the white fences and maybe he just had a little bit of a look at them. "But the race fits nicely in his programme and all being well I'd imagine that's where he's going to turn up. He's 11 now and it's going to be hard, he's not in his prime and Jonbon is but we'll give it a go. "I think the softer (the ground) the better for Energumene, but he has form on good ground as well. The more rain the better but we'll see."

