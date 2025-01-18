BetMGM Clarence House Chase: Brilliant Jonbon floors Energumene

Jonbon’s perfect season continued as he decisively saw off Energumene in the BetMGM Clarence House Chase.

Nicky Henderson’s charge was taken to the front early on by Nico De Boinville and he was never to be headed despite the runner-up keeping close tabs on him. Turning in there was still very much a race on but the 8/13 favourite gradually broke his eleven-year-old rival and by the time he flew the last, the prize was in his grasp. At the line he was six lengths clear and moments later was cut to 11/8 favouritism for the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase by Betfair and Paddy Power.

'He's a horse of a lifetime' Nico de Boinville said: “The horse is just in great order at the moment and he is in a real sweet spot. They have done a tremendous job with him at home. “I only ever school him at home. I don’t ever get on him any other time. The race went fairly smoothly. I felt I was only doing a half speed, but I think we were trapping along really. “That was always the plan to do what we did. I was very aware that horses can be caught late on here and I’ve just nudged him out to the line. He is just a fantastic horse. “It was a great jump at the last and it might have made a good picture, that’s him not me! “Honestly, I just rode my own race and if Energumene was good enough then he was good enough. I’ve just ridden Jonbon how he likes to be ridden and concentrated on myself. “I think you have seen the usual Jonbon as he is just so consistent. He is a fantastic horse and a horse of a lifetime really. “I certainly think he is a worthy favourite for the Champion Chase, but we have just got to get there now as we all know what can happen in a short space of time so fingers crossed he remains sound and healthy.”

Nicky Henderson and Nico de Boinville lift the Clarence House trophy

'It didn't pan out for him' Sean Graham, racing manager to Tony Bloom, said: “On that ground Jonbon had too much speed for him and maybe the race didn’t pan out the way it would have suited him. “Paul said he got alongside him at the fourth last and he just picked up and went away from him and on that ground we were going to struggle to beat Jonbon. “He is a nine year old and he is probably reaching his peak at this stage whereas our fellow is 11 and we probably just need to pick our battles and have maybe the right conditions, which would mean very soft ground. “There will be no decision made (regarding Cheltenham) and that will be up to Willie and Paul and whatever they decide we will go along with. “If the ground came up heavy at Cheltenham like it did last year then maybe you would have a pop. I don’t want to point anyone in the wrong direction, but Willie and Paul will make up their mind where he will go next. “When we stood here when we were second to Shishkin, Willie said to me that day how do we turn this around at Cheltenham, and he did. “He was then even more disappointing when he was beaten in the Clarence House at Cheltenham and he went and won the Champion Chase that year. “The horse keeps surprising us and he might surprise us again one time.”