Bethell wary of Inisherin threat to Regional in July Cup

Bethell’s stable star made his Group One breakthrough last autumn in the Haydock Sprint Cup and in two outings this season has run with great credit.

He was only worn down close home by Mitbaahy in the Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh carrying a Group One penalty, while he went out on his shield in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot, staying on strongly but just unable to catch Australian challenger Asfoora.

With Kevin Ryan’s Inisherin now entering the fray, having raced only against three-year-olds to date, Bethell is very respectful of the new challenge.

“He’s an almighty horse, no words can really describe him and I’m very lucky to be part of him,” said Bethell of Regional.

“Fingers crossed he’ll go well in the July Cup, but Inisherin is going to be pretty tough to beat, I’d say.

“Every trainer needs a horse like him and I’m just lucky to have found him. Obviously there was a bit fortune involved given his price (3,500 guineas), but we’re very proud of him.”