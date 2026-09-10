Betfred Park Hill Fillies' Stakes report, reaction and free video replay

A first-time hood seemed to bring a little extra improvement for the Burrows-trained runner, who was last seen finishing a close third in the Group Two Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

The fractions were set by Group One winner Consent (13/2) under Luke Morris, who stayed on to finish third after being headed just over a furlong out by Waardah who never looked beat once she hit the front.

The 5/2 second-favourite was never too far away from the pace and when asked to make a move, the filly responded well under Callum Rodriguez to win by a length and three-quarters, denying the John & Thady Gosden-trained Danielle (100/30).

Paddy Power and Sky Bet cut the winner to 5/1 from 8/1 for the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot on Champions Day next month.

Rodriguez told ITV Racing: "Very impressed. I'm just delighted really, I was really looking forward to this season with her after last year. She's a very talented filly, she developed over the winter and just needs this ease in the ground.

"She was more manageable today with the hood on, the race went very smoothly and she showed what she can do."

Regarding Group 1 options later in the year, he added: "Hopefully she will on her next start, she's a very talented filly and she says very well. She loves cut in the ground and she's put it all together today. She gave me a good feel up the straight."

Burrows said: “We haven’t seen a lot of her because she does appreciate a little bit juice in the ground.

“It was a good run at Carlisle against David O’Meara’s Group One filly (Estrange) and she was only beat a neck at Goodwood on quick ground. I was pretty hopeful coming here today and she’s done it well.

“I was pleased the hood was on today when she jumped as well as she did because it wasn’t quite the plan to be that handy but obviously nothing that Callum could do but she got in a nice rhythm and two out I was pretty confident.”

Looking to potential targets ahead, he told ITV: “She’s in the fillies’ race in France on Arc weekend (Prix de Royallieu) so I’d say that would probably be her next target and then depending on how that went we would possibly have a look (at the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes).”