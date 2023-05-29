Owners the Niarchos Family opted to stump up the £85,000 fee to add him to the race after their Wood Ditton winner endured a luckless run when third in the Dante at York last time out. He will bid to give Sir Michael Stoute a seventh success in the race and a second in succession following Desert Crown last year.

Ante-post favourite Military Order is firmly on target for the race and is the sole entry for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin.

Aidan O’Brien is the Derby's leading trainer with eight wins on his CV and Auguste Rodin captains a possible four-strong team as he seeks to put a disappointing 2000 Guineas run well behind him stepping up in trip. Adelaide River, Covent Garden and Chester winner San Antonio complete the potential Ballydoyle squad.

Frankie Dettori is set to have his last ride in the Derby aboard the John and Thady Gosden-trained Arrest, an impressive winner of the Chester Vase on his seasonal bow, while Dante winner The Foxes is in contention for Andrew Balding.

York second White Birch reopposes for John Murphy, Jessica Harrington’s Leopardstown Derby Trial winner Sprewell and the Donnacha O’Brien-trained Alder round out the Irish hopefuls.

Charlie Johnston’s 2000 Guineas fifth Dubai Mile is set to be joined by stablemate Dear My Friend, who was eighth in the Dante, with Ralph Beckett’s unbeaten Artistic Star, the Roger Varian-trained King Of Steel and Waipiro for Ed Walker the other candidates.