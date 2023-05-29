Ed Walker insists he has no grand plans to celebrate turning 40 next month but hopes Waipiro can get the party started by securing him an early birthday present at Epsom in the Betfred Derby.

Three years after sending out English King to finish fifth in the 2020 renewal of the world’s most famous Flat race, the Lambourn handler, who turns 40 on June 9, will return to the iconic Surrey track in a bid to better that effort with the son of 2014 Derby victor Australia. Having by his own admission been caught up in the hype surrounding the prospects of English King, the father of three admits he is much more relaxed heading into this year’s race with Waipiro, who is priced up as a 20/1 chance with the sponsors. Walker said: “We’ve been so lucky that we had English King run in the race in 2020 and last year we had Kawida run in the Oaks and she ran a good race to finish fifth. The Classics are what really motivate me and I'm lucky to have a live contender. “A lot of people in this country, and other countries try to breed, own and train horses for the Derby, which in my opinion is the race that is the most important on the calendar and has the biggest impact on the thoroughbred breed. “I’m feeling more relaxed about it this year than I was with English King. What is very different is having less media attention, as that adds to the pressure.

"The hype gets you very over-excited. I went with English King from thinking ‘wow, we have got a chance of winning the Derby’ to believing my own, and everyone else's, hype that they might as well as give us the trophy now! “You can get carried away and then you get a mess of a race, like it was, and it was massively deflating. We are just hoping we get Waipiro in as good shape as we can and that he runs a true honest race and that Tom (Marquand) gives him a good ride, which no doubt he will. “The rest is out of our hands and if he is good enough or not we will only discover on the day. “As for my birthday it falls on the Friday after the Derby but I’ve got no plans for that much to the annoyance of my wife, but I’m not too fussed!"

Having produced somewhat of a shock when springing a 25/1 surprise on his return to action at Newmarket in April it was Waipiro’s effort when second to Military Order in the Listed Fitzdares Lingfield Derby Trial that thrust him into being a Classic contender. And although Waipiro has work to do to turn the form figures around with Military Order, who is 7/2 joint-favourite, Walker feels that it is far from an impossible task. He said: “He didn’t show a lot on his debut at Kempton Park but we left him in the Derby for a reason. It wasn’t a total surprise that he won at Newmarket but it was obviously very pleasing. “It looked a very hot race but we chose a race like that to answer questions as we believed he was a nice horse and we wanted to see where he sat with other nice horses. The result was very rewarding and he stepped up again at Lingfield. “You have to be very pleased with his run at Lingfield. He was very relaxed and very professional. He performed to a high level and it was a satisfying run. “I think he stamped himself as a high class colt there as he gave the Derby favourite a good run for his money and you have to be pleased with that. “The race didn’t go as smoothly in the last couple of furlongs as it did for the winner, who looks a very good horse, and he is bred for the job and he is a very worthy favourite for the Derby. “Military Order was dominant in the last 100 yards and we are going to have to make another significant step forward to beat him but I don’t think it is impossible for him to turn it around. “I think the void is the massive difference in price. I’d imagine in an open Derby he might attract attention from punters having an each-way bet. I certainly wouldn’t put anyone off having an each-way bet on him. “I think he will handle the track and the occasion. He can get a bit warm at home and I wouldn’t be worried seeing him get a bit warm in the preliminaries. “He is most likely going to wear a red hood to post to help keep a lid on him a bit because he was a bit noisy at the start at Lingfield. He is generally a very relaxed horse and a professional horse.”

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!