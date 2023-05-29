The son of Frankel - a full-brother to the same stable's Derby hero Adayar - heads the antepost lists at 3/1 for Saturday's Classic at Epsom Downs on the back of a convincing victory in the Lingfield Derby Trial which had to be switched to the all-weather track earlier this month.

That length and a quarter defeat of Waipiro came on the back of Military Order's seasonal reappearance success on soft ground at Newbury and Appleby has reiterated that the colt's versatility and athleticism are what should stand him in good stead going into the weekend's big race.

He said on the Godolphin website: “Military Order, like his brother Adayar, goes out and gets the job done. They are both high class, that is clear to see. But Military Order is slightly more athletic than Adayar at this stage of their respective careers. Mentally, as well, he’s sharper.

"He’s improving week on week physically, and we can’t fault him to date on what he has been doing in his work and on the racecourse. He goes out and gets the job done in the mornings without being flash. He’s a mile and a half horse, so you don’t expect flashy work. That hasn’t changed from his two-year-old days and I wouldn’t expect it to change.