Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby has highlighted Military Order's athleticism as one of his key attributes ahead of Saturday's Betfred Derby.
The son of Frankel - a full-brother to the same stable's Derby hero Adayar - heads the antepost lists at 3/1 for Saturday's Classic at Epsom Downs on the back of a convincing victory in the Lingfield Derby Trial which had to be switched to the all-weather track earlier this month.
That length and a quarter defeat of Waipiro came on the back of Military Order's seasonal reappearance success on soft ground at Newbury and Appleby has reiterated that the colt's versatility and athleticism are what should stand him in good stead going into the weekend's big race.
He said on the Godolphin website: “Military Order, like his brother Adayar, goes out and gets the job done. They are both high class, that is clear to see. But Military Order is slightly more athletic than Adayar at this stage of their respective careers. Mentally, as well, he’s sharper.
"He’s improving week on week physically, and we can’t fault him to date on what he has been doing in his work and on the racecourse. He goes out and gets the job done in the mornings without being flash. He’s a mile and a half horse, so you don’t expect flashy work. That hasn’t changed from his two-year-old days and I wouldn’t expect it to change.
"Looking back to Adayar’s year, we knew he was in good shape going to Epsom but where he differs to his brother is that he had been beaten in Derby trials at Sandown and Lingfield, whereas Military Order won (a novice) at Newbury and also the trial at Lingfield.
"For me, the best part was the final furlong of the race where his stamina came to the fore. It didn’t surprise me that he travelled so well in running, but it was pleasing that when William dropped him down to the inside, he made that manoeuvre effortlessly.
“I liked the way he stayed on. When the second came to challenge him, you thought it was going to be ‘race on’ but, in a matter of strides, he put the race to bed because his stamina kicked in.
“Military Order has shown his versatility, winning in very soft conditions at Newbury, and on good ground at Newmarket, and then winning on the all-weather at Lingfield. Any good horse should be able to do that. The Derby is such an historic race, which has had an influence on racing and breeding for centuries, and it’s always wonderful to be part of it. It’s the dream of any owner, breeder, trainer or jockey to win it."
