Betfred 2000 Guneas: William Buick yet to decide on ride

He has the choice between Middle Park and Dewhurst winner Shadow Of Light and the 2.3m euro breeze-up buy Ruling Court who has the benefit of a run at Meydan in March, when he ran out a ready winner of a Listed contest.

Speaking in his role as Ambassador for The Jockey Club’s East Region, the jockey said: "I haven’t made a decision yet as to what I will ride in the Betfred 2000 Guineas.

"Obviously both Shadow Of Light and Ruling Court are in the race. Shadow Of Light is a champion two-year-old and Dewhurst winner so it’s an obvious race for him to go for. Ruling Court is a horse we don’t know as much about but he won the Guineas in Dubai on Super Saturday when he couldn’t have done any more.

"Charlie and I feel they both deserve to be in the Betfred 2000 Guineas. It is a hugely important race and going to be hugely competitive. There are horses in there that have run in and won trials but most of them we haven’t seen yet this year and that is always the thing with both of the Guineas races – you just never really know.

"I have ridden both Shadow Of Light and Ruling Court this year and you would have to be pleased with both of them. They are two very straightforward and high-class horses. I don’t know if I will get to sit on either of them before declarations time on Thursday – that will be Charlie’s call.”