Betfair Chase hero Royale Pagaille 2/1 fav for Peter Marsh Handicap at Haydock

The Venetia Williams-trained 11-year-old took the honours in the extended three miles and a furlong contest on the last two occasions it was staged in 2021 and 2022 and has won on five of his six starts at the Merseyside venue. His most recent victory at Haydock came on his latest start on November 23, when he landed the Grade One Betfair Chase for the second year in succession.

Royale Pagaille takes on seven rivals in Saturday’s £100,000 contest, which is being run as an open Premier Handicap for the first time (it was previously a Grade 2 limited handicap).

Sky Bet's 2/1 favourite this weekend, he currently shares the honour of most wins in the race with the great Jodami, who prevailed in 1993 and 1997. Royale Pagaille had been under consideration for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day but bypassed that Grade One contest following a small setback.

Joe Chambers, racing manager to owners Rich and Susannah Ricci, said: “Royale Pagaille is going back to his favourite stomping ground on Saturday. He has a lot of weight to carry and give away given the change in the race conditions.

“We’ll see how he gets on but he is probably favourite for a reason and hopefully has more than a favourite’s chance at his favourite track.

“Even if he had been 100 per cent sound at the time, which he wasn’t, given how the ground was on the day he may not have run at Kempton anyway.”