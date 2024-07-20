Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore on his latest rides

13:40 Ballet Slippers

We had six in here at the start of the week, and we run two. I ride Ballet Slippers, who is a very nice filly and bred for the job too, being by Dubawi out of Magical, and that is one of the best pedigrees around. She’s a good prospect but you can say pretty much the same for Whirl too, a Wootton Basset filly from a great family, as well. Hopefully, both will go well here, though Red Letter sets a pretty high standard to aim at and could be tough to beat.

14:10 Camille Pissarro

He ran a bit better than his finishing position suggests in the Coventry and, although that form has taken a few knocks since, we think the Wootton Bassett colt remains a very smart prospect. He is among the form horses in here on his Marble Hill second and he should give a good account of himself.

15:15 Mountain Bear

This looks an open race but Mountain Bear probably has as good a chance as any. Runner-up in the Juvenile Turf at the Breeders’ Cup last year, he returned to that level of form in the Jersey last time and he has leading claims at his best.

16:20 Jackie Oh

We haven’t seen Jackie Oh since the autumn, but I think it has always been pretty much the plan to start her off in late summer with a back-end campaign in mind once again. Certainly, she is the form horse here on her Group 1 efforts, though she’ll improve for the run, as you’d expect.

16:55 Ephesus

This looks a good spot for him, even if he was a little below par when we saw him last month. He looks to be the standard-setter on his earlier Chester run, and hopefully the cheekpieces will help.