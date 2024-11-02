Bet365 Charlie Hall Chase report and replay: The Real Whacker back to best

It’s a time of the year when ghosts take centre stage and as you walk into Wetherby for bet365 Charlie Hall day you’re surrounded by them.
Memories of the golden era in the 1980s when the race was won by the likes of Wayward Lad, Burrough Hill Lad and Forgive N’Forget. Of Barton Bank’s reign in the 90s, See More Business going back-to-back in the millennium year.
A race where the best of British started out.
And in 2024 they were set to do so again. But the times are very different and the domestic cupboard at this level worryingly bare.
The lack of rain ruled out Grey Dawning, leaving 2022 winner - and 2023 runner-up - Bravemansgame to take aim at the Irish raiding party.
And on an afternoon when Envoi Allen touched off Hewick, Gerri Colombe and company at Down Royal, when Galopin Des Champs and Fact To File watched on from over their boxes at Closutton, and Fastorslow never left his home base either, they weren’t A-listers.
And they weren’t good enough.
The Real Whacker, winner of the Brown Advisory at the Cheltenham Festival in 2023, came back to life from the front under Brian Hughes. A local winner for a good crowd to roar back.
Remarkably, he was a first ride in Yorkshire’s premier staying chase for the north's leading National Hunt rider and it was clear from an early stage that the partnership, formed at short notice with Sam Twiston-Davies unavailable, had gelled.
Gradually, the winner increased the tempo, foot-perfect at his fences and in a rhythm that had broken the raiders by the time they jumped the third-last.
A fence later the only question that needed answering was exactly what was Harry Cobden sitting on aboard Bravemansgame in second? The answer, it turned out, was fresh air.
The Real Whacker wasn’t for catching, sparking wild celebrations for a jubilant group of owners. A big day for them – and a big prize to snare.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
“We always knew the Whacker was a serious horse, there was no doubt about that, but after his last 12 or 14 months and what happened at Listowel, hitting the fence five out, you just might get a slight bit doubtful,” admitted co-owner David Mann, resplendent in a glorious maroon suit.
“But it was absolutely brilliant to see the Whacker right back to his best, Paddy (Neville) showed he had him in some condition today. It was a great ride by Brian Hughes, it’s a shame Sam couldn’t be here, we’d have loved to have him up, but it wasn’t to be."
Neville now trains from Sally Hall’s yard in Middleham, a relative of the man after whom the big race is named.
He was besieged by offers of congratulatory drinks afterwards but, before they started to flow, found time to say: “I never wrote him off but everyone else did but that’s done now.
"We just had no luck last season. Whenever we went to run him the skies opened beforehand. He had his ground today and I was happy all the way.
“We've intended all the time to go back for the Gold Cup on his ground. That’s still the plan and we’ll go back for the Cotswold Chase, we might go for the King George. Wherever he gets his ground.”
The massed celebrations from team The Real Whacker were in sharp contrast to the lengthy debrief conducted by Harry Cobden and Bravemansgame’s connections, trainer Paul Nicholls a notable absentee having stayed south at Ascot.
The champion jockey emerged from them to say: "He’s a long way off his best. The winner’s rated 157 so officially we’ve run to 153 then haven’t we, which is a long way below his rating.
“We'll see what Paul thinks but he’ll have headgear on the next time if I have my way, anyway."
Next up on the staying chase calendar on these shores is the Betfair Chase at Haydock. It’s not on the radar for The Real Whacker, Bravemansgame you presume won’t be heading back to Newton-Le-Willows either.
Maybe it’s the day Grey Dawning will lay down his marker for the season ahead and snare a prestigious prize along the way. Venetia Williams could unleash last year’s winner Royal Pagaille and L’Homme Presse, maybe Iroko will be back for his upwardly-mobile team.
There are a few waiting in the wings. And as Mullins and co sit on their hands through the autumn, it’s time for them to may hay while the sun shines. It did long enough over the last two weeks to give The Real Whacker his ground - and he responded by giving his team a day to savour.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.