Bet365 Charlie Hall Chase report and replay: The Real Whacker back to best

Memories of the golden era in the 1980s when the race was won by the likes of Wayward Lad, Burrough Hill Lad and Forgive N’Forget. Of Barton Bank’s reign in the 90s, See More Business going back-to-back in the millennium year.

A race where the best of British started out.

And in 2024 they were set to do so again. But the times are very different and the domestic cupboard at this level worryingly bare.

The lack of rain ruled out Grey Dawning, leaving 2022 winner - and 2023 runner-up - Bravemansgame to take aim at the Irish raiding party.

And on an afternoon when Envoi Allen touched off Hewick, Gerri Colombe and company at Down Royal, when Galopin Des Champs and Fact To File watched on from over their boxes at Closutton, and Fastorslow never left his home base either, they weren’t A-listers.

And they weren’t good enough.

The Real Whacker, winner of the Brown Advisory at the Cheltenham Festival in 2023, came back to life from the front under Brian Hughes. A local winner for a good crowd to roar back.

Remarkably, he was a first ride in Yorkshire’s premier staying chase for the north's leading National Hunt rider and it was clear from an early stage that the partnership, formed at short notice with Sam Twiston-Davies unavailable, had gelled.

Gradually, the winner increased the tempo, foot-perfect at his fences and in a rhythm that had broken the raiders by the time they jumped the third-last.

A fence later the only question that needed answering was exactly what was Harry Cobden sitting on aboard Bravemansgame in second? The answer, it turned out, was fresh air.

The Real Whacker wasn’t for catching, sparking wild celebrations for a jubilant group of owners. A big day for them – and a big prize to snare.