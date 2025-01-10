Best Bets: Horse racing tips from Timeform Sporting Life team

The Timeform racing experts provide their best bets for Saturday's action.

Racing betting tips: Saturday January 11 1pt win The King of PRS in 1.45 Fairyhouse at 6/1 (General) 1pt win Dash Gordon in 2.35 Newcastle at 11/8 (General) 1pt win Arantes Nascimento in 3.45 Newcastle at 2/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The King of PRS - 1.45 Fairyhouse (Billy Nash)

Gavin Cromwell has his horses in tremendous order at present (18 winners across all codes since the 1st of December) and he sends a strong team to Fairyhouse. He runs three, all of whom have solid claims, in the feature race on the card, the Dan and Joan Moore Memorial handicap chase, with the one I like being THE KING OF PRS. A three-time winner last season, The King of PRS has returned an improved performer this term, finishing a close second to The Folkes Tiara (American Mike back in third) in a similar event to this on reappearance in November before going down by a neck and short head in a competitive contest won by An Peann Dearg at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting. The handicapper didn't put him up for that latter effort and he has the benefit of Conor Stone-Walsh's five-pound claim on this occasion. There should be plenty of pace on, which will suit the selection, and another big run is expected.

Dash Gordon - 2.35 Newcastle (Tony McFadden)

DASH GORDON produced his best effort yet when landing a handicap over this course and distance in October on his final start for Alex French and he stands out on that piece of form in this company. Dash Gordon was isolated from the field and raced towards the far side, but he made good headway at halfway, led over a furlong out and was always holding on to score by a length in a decent time for the grade. The figure he earned there places him 4 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for this classified stakes, and in Mick Appleby he has joined a trainer who does well with his recruits.

Arantes Nascimento - 3.45 Newcastle (Andrew Asquith)

ARANTES NASCIMENTO remains relatively lightly raced, particularly on the all-weather, and he is of big interest in the Best Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Handicap, having very much caught the eye over this course and distance last month. He opened his account over this course and distance in a nursery from a mark of 69 in October last year and, having been largely below par since, he bounced right back to form last time, arguably unlucky not to have won. Arantes Nascimento broke well but seemingly his jockey didn’t want to go on, so he dropped in behind the leaders but then got hemmed in on the rail, still on the bridle while those around him were being pushed along, and finishing well once in the clear. He only just failed and, with better luck in running, he’s expected to prove himself well handicapped. Published at 1850 GMT on 10/01/25