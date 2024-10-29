Appleby out to extend Cup record

Charlie Appleby is 10 from 20 at the Breeders’ Cup. Ten from twenty. It’s an incredible statistic and one that will surely not be enhanced this weekend. That would mean he’d have four or more winners from his seven runners.

But it’s a strong team again. Big chances and it’s clear the Breeders’ Cup has become an annual target for Appleby, unlike say, QIPCO British Champions Day, where he did not have one representative at Ascot earlier in the month.

So it was great to bump into him in a typically jovial mood on my first morning at the Breeders’ Cup. After trains, planes and rom-coms filling my world for the previous 24 hours, it was good to finally chat racing ahead of this weekend’s Del Mar shindig.

“It’s a meeting that we plan for the day after this weekend,” Appleby said, when I mentioned his extraordinary record. “I always think we come here with the right horses and you need a bit of lady luck on your side, as well, but we bring the right horses to be competitive.”

Asked to pick his favourite big gun on Saturday, out of Rebel’s Romance in the Turf and Notable Speech in the Mile, Appleby was diplomatic, like he had been asked to pick between his children.

“My heart is ruling my head with Rebel’s, he’s done it for us on so many occasions and of course I’ll be willing him to do it.

“Notable Speech is the best three-year-old we’ve come to the Breeders’ Cup with and he’s a 2000 Guineas winner and a Sussex winner. It’s hard to split them but I am pleased with the pair of them and they look great.

“I’m very confident [that we’ll see the Notable Speech that turned up at Newmarket and Goodwood]. I think track conditions will suit him. I still to this day don’t know what happened at Ascot and then the ground was pure and simple just too soft in France.

“Even looking back to his last start at Kempton in the spring it was mooted by quite a lot of people that he might have the potential to be a Breeders’ Cup Mile horse.

“To be fair Rebel’s Romance, he’s ticked every box. His last win here came off the back of a win in Germany which he’s gone and done again.

“The improvement we’ve seen from Germany to date we’ve been very pleased with him, so he’s the horse I would – there’s never a banker bet at this meeting – but the one who has had the perfect run into it, it’s Rebel’s Romance.”

Bankers. We’ll get on to those later in the week. It feels like Appleby has a couple of them up his sleeve once again – after all, it is the Breeders’ Cup.