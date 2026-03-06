Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Sandown and Wolverhampton ITV Racing Saturday March 7

Ball to bounce in King’s favour

It seems amazing Gary Moore has never won the Betfair Imperial Cup (he’s 0 from 25 in the race this century) but along with son Josh he has solid claims of landing a first success in the contest with Mondo Man at Sandown this Saturday.

Rated as high as 111 on the Flat, this horse looks very well treated off 123 over hurdles and the signs are he’s beginning to put it all together over timber, with a good run in a strong Ascot handicap backed up by a facile victory at Plumpton last time.

It’s no wonder he’s the 11/4 favourite, but he can pull away his chance and if he’s ridden with restraint in this big field he could be a hostage to fortune in the straight, so there are enough concerns to take him on.

Last year’s top three return for more and Dan Skelton took out Knickerbockerglory just in time to get his first reserve Brace For Landing in the race, too, so that quartet deserve consideration.

The one I can't get away from is Neil King’s RUBBER BALL, a horse who was well backed when winning easily back down in trip to two miles at Newbury last week.

King’s stable is in a rich vein of form, having had five wins from seven over the last fortnight, and Rubber Ball always looked like landing the money in West Berkshire as his proven stamina kicked in to great effect after the last.

It looks an avenue that can still be exploited after the 8lb rise, as a glance through his back form suggests he could still be well treated off 128.

After all he ran behind Ma Shantou and Vanderpoel as a novice, before he beat Champion Hurdle supplementary hopeful Tutti Quanti off level weights at Newbury a year ago before he was stepped up in trip earlier this season.

That extra distance should’ve suited on pedigree, but he looked much happier at two miles last week and in a big field with a likely strong pace on he should be seen to good effect once again.

He has to back up quickly after just seven days off, but King has become adept with his handicappers running again within a week as he has had 10 winners from 44 runners at 22.73% since 2018 with such horses.

Certainly, that eases any fears this will come too soon and if Jack Quinlan sits just off a strong pace in the second wave Rubber Ball could be very nicely positioned when his stamina starts to kick in up the hill.

The Verdict: Back RUBBER BALL in the 14.27 Sandown