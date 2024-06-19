Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Royal Ascot 2024 day five

Mitbaahy to thrive in Jubilee

Royal Ascot ends in style on Saturday with the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes taking centre stage and improving four-year-old Mill Stream looks a worthy favourite.

He could have more to offer, but he clearly doesn’t have loads in hand and much will depend on how this race is run.

There does look likely to be plenty of early pace on show with the likes of Art Power, Quinault, Shartash, Washington Heights and Swingalong in the field, and, as is often the case on the Ascot straight course, hold-up merchants could come out on top.

With that in mind MITBAAHY might be the one for last year’s winning connections, Charlie Hills and Mrs Fitri Hay, as he has improved for the switch to his new trainer from Roger Varian’s and it looks like he’s now fulfilling all of his early potential.

That certainly looked to be the case in the Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh last time out where he came from last to first for a career-best victory, despite not getting the clearest of runs, Jamie Spencer timing his challenge to perfection.

We’re used to seeing Spencer doing just that on the Ascot straight course and after Regional boosted the Greenlands form with an excellent run in second in the King Charles III on Tuesday it’s hard to get away from the claims of Mitbaahy.

The Verdict: Back MITBAAHY in the 3.45 Royal Ascot