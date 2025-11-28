Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Newbury ITV Racing Saturday November 29

Waiting for the bang at Newbury

It looks a cracking renewal of the Coral Gold Cup with loads of second-season chasers dominating the market and there looks to be too much potential and quality there to argue too much with the betting.

The band of rain coming through in the morning is one thing to consider, with 10-20mm forecast depending on your source, but if it’s at the lower end of that scale Newbury’s chase track drains so well it might not get so testing with a dry afternoon in store.

I don’t think Joe Tizzard’s THE CHANGING MAN will mind it turning into a test of stamina if that’s how it turns out, as he looks a strong stayer and he impressed with the way he travelled on his seasonal return at Ascot.

There was no shame in him being beaten by Henry’s Friend who got into a great rhythm and the fifth home Neon Moon has come out and boosted the form with a win at the same track subsequently.

The Changing Man is a much better horse than a record of one win from 13 over fences suggests – he’s been runner-up on seven occasions – but there looks to be nothing wrong with his attitude and it will likely all click for him in a big race at some stage.

This could be the race with that run under his belt, plus cheekpieces added, and with the 12lb pull he gets on their Ultima form he could well reverse Cheltenham positions with the favourite Myretown.

With the Tizzard yard still in top form he looks in a great place to try and emulate Native River and Sizing Tennessee who won this race for the trainer’s father Colin not so many moons ago.

I was also toying with siding with The Doyen Chief for Alan King on the back of his good reappearance at Bangor, but he can make a mistake and with his price going over the last 24 hours I’ll leave him alone.

Chris Gordon’s ANNUAL INVICTUS is worth a small each-way bet at 50/1, though.

He’s coming in here off a long absence which makes life tough, but that’s all factored into his price and he was one of the lower-profile horses at the famous gallops morning Constitution Hill stretched his legs at not so long ago.

The good thing is he’s gone well fresh in the past, finishing second off 224 and 279 days off while winning off a break of 188 days, so the absence is less of a concern - especially at his odds.

An easy winner at Newbury in a handicap hurdle over three miles – and fourth in a Betfair Hurdle – he’s well suited to this course and when we last saw him he was beaten a neck in a bet365 Gold Cup with last season’s Grand National hero Nick Rockett beaten in third.

Because of his absence he’s allowed to race off the same mark on Saturday and the Gordons are in great nick after their Haydock treble last weekend.

He’s at his best when he gets in a rhythm in a prominent position and while he is of course a risky one after 581 days away, there’s enough there for a small bet at 50s alongside a more solid hopeful in The Changing Man.

The Verdict: Back THE CHANGING MAN and ANNUAL INVICTUS in the 2.55 Newbury