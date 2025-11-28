Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Newbury ITV Racing Saturday November 29

The Verdict: Saturday November 29
1pt win Wiseguy in 12.30 Newbury at 10/1 (General)
1pt win Personal Ambition in 1.40 Newbury at 10/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
1pt win The Changing Man in 2.55 Newbury at 9/1 (General)
0.5pts e.w Annual Invictus in 2.55 Newbury at 50/1 (Coral, William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5)
Waiting for the bang at Newbury
It looks a cracking renewal of the Coral Gold Cup with loads of second-season chasers dominating the market and there looks to be too much potential and quality there to argue too much with the betting.
The band of rain coming through in the morning is one thing to consider, with 10-20mm forecast depending on your source, but if it’s at the lower end of that scale Newbury’s chase track drains so well it might not get so testing with a dry afternoon in store.
I don’t think Joe Tizzard’s THE CHANGING MAN will mind it turning into a test of stamina if that’s how it turns out, as he looks a strong stayer and he impressed with the way he travelled on his seasonal return at Ascot.
There was no shame in him being beaten by Henry’s Friend who got into a great rhythm and the fifth home Neon Moon has come out and boosted the form with a win at the same track subsequently.
The Changing Man is a much better horse than a record of one win from 13 over fences suggests – he’s been runner-up on seven occasions – but there looks to be nothing wrong with his attitude and it will likely all click for him in a big race at some stage.
This could be the race with that run under his belt, plus cheekpieces added, and with the 12lb pull he gets on their Ultima form he could well reverse Cheltenham positions with the favourite Myretown.
With the Tizzard yard still in top form he looks in a great place to try and emulate Native River and Sizing Tennessee who won this race for the trainer’s father Colin not so many moons ago.
I was also toying with siding with The Doyen Chief for Alan King on the back of his good reappearance at Bangor, but he can make a mistake and with his price going over the last 24 hours I’ll leave him alone.
Chris Gordon’s ANNUAL INVICTUS is worth a small each-way bet at 50/1, though.
He’s coming in here off a long absence which makes life tough, but that’s all factored into his price and he was one of the lower-profile horses at the famous gallops morning Constitution Hill stretched his legs at not so long ago.
The good thing is he’s gone well fresh in the past, finishing second off 224 and 279 days off while winning off a break of 188 days, so the absence is less of a concern - especially at his odds.
An easy winner at Newbury in a handicap hurdle over three miles – and fourth in a Betfair Hurdle – he’s well suited to this course and when we last saw him he was beaten a neck in a bet365 Gold Cup with last season’s Grand National hero Nick Rockett beaten in third.
Because of his absence he’s allowed to race off the same mark on Saturday and the Gordons are in great nick after their Haydock treble last weekend.
He’s at his best when he gets in a rhythm in a prominent position and while he is of course a risky one after 581 days away, there’s enough there for a small bet at 50s alongside a more solid hopeful in The Changing Man.
The Verdict: Back THE CHANGING MAN and ANNUAL INVICTUS in the 2.55 Newbury
Pauling’s Ambition to come to the fore
Earlier on the card PERSONAL AMBITION can go well for Ben Pauling and Ben Jones in the “Join Coral Bet £10 Get £50" Handicap Hurdle over 2m4f.
The market has latched onto a couple of last time out winners in French Ship and Lud’or, and understandably so, but they were both hit with hefty rises by the handicapper and have to improve again off their new ratings.
Personal Ambition was rated 137 after three novice chases last season and looked like he might progress beyond that level into graded company, but his confidence took a knock after an error at the last at Ascot and it’s no surprise to see Pauling revert him to hurdles for a bit with his novice chaser status still intact.
Over hurdles he’s three from six and he returned to timber at Carlisle last time with a very encouraging effort from the front end where he only gave way after the last on a stiff track.
The winner, Hartington, came out of it and ran a cracker in second in a hot race at Haydock last weekend while the runner-up, Florida Dreams, was race fit from a run at Hexham.
It was a good effort and it should’ve sharpened him up plenty, while this track promises to suit him better. Off a mark of 130 with the stable going great guns he can go well in this company.
The Verdict: Back PERSONAL AMBITION in the 1.40 Newbury
Wise wager for Henderson
Finally, WISEGUY can win the Coral Sir Peter O'Sullevan Memorial Handicap Chase for the second year running at 12.30 before Ed Chamberlin and company spring into action on ITV.
Nicky Henderson’s horse has an excellent record fresh, winning on his last two seasonal reappearances including this race last year off just a 2lb lower mark.
He’s not a straightforward horse but he is a talented one on his day and first time out is the time to catch him.
Last year he would’ve won even easier but for lugging to his left at the last but he won it comprehensively enough ears pricked so it’s no wonder Henderson has pointed him at this prize again.
He wouldn’t want an absolute deluge, but as discussed earlier Newbury takes it well and he might just get away with a bit of cut first time up.
Last year’s winning jockey James Bowen is on stablemate Bhaloo, but Wiseguy looks the sort of horse who might go well for a new man on board and Freddie Gordon has a good record for Henderson in any case (10 wins from 44 at 23%).
The Verdict: Back Wiseguy in the 12.30 Newbury
Preview posted at 1555 GMT on 28/11/25
