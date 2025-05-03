Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Racing on 1000 Guineas card at Newmarket Sunday May 4

Swan to stick her neck out in Pretty Polly

It’s a cracking renewal of the Betfred 1000 Guineas on Sunday with two top-drawer two-year-olds clashing first time out at three.

Desert Flower v Lake Victoria is an early season blockbuster between Godolphin and Coolmore and there’s not much between these two on what they did last season.

There’s always a question mark over whether they’ll train on to the same or better standard, but there’s no reason why they won’t and if they are both on their A-game we’re in for a super horse race.

Both should be fine on the conditions and I don’t really want to take the pair on, although if they do underperform Duty Free has shown she has progressed well from two to three already after an emphatic win in the Fred Darling.

The ground looked quick on 2000 Guineas day, the times suggesting Good to Firm, but all the aforementioned should be fine with that and while I’ll keep the powder dry in the feature I do like the look of ANNA SWAN in the opening Listed Betfred Pretty Polly Stakes.

There are lots of promising fillies in here including the well-backed Falakeyah, but Anna Swan is well proven on Good to Firm ground and that could count for plenty in this.

The daughter of Almanzor looked really promising on such a surface when scooting away to win on debut at Yarmouth and that was the best she looked at two as she went on to run down the field in Desert Flower’s Fillies’ Mile.

That was too hot too soon but the experience won’t be lost on her and if she’s anything like her dam, Vivionn, she’ll be improving significantly now she’s three.

William Haggas has already improved one he got from Sir Michael Stoute’s in More Thunder, who won again on Saturday, and there’s every chance he’s got his hands on another progressive one in Anna Swan.

The Verdict: Back ANNA SWAN in the 1.45 Newmarket