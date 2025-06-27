Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Racing Newcastle and York Saturday June 28

Mad for Manxman in the Plate

It's a typically competitive JenningsBet Northumberland Plate at Newcastle on Saturday, complete with Willie Mullins raider, and 11/2 the field is a fair reflection of how tight a contest this is.

The market has landed on Andrew Balding’s Who's Glen as favourite and that’s fair enough, the son of Gleneagles an unexposed stayer who was probably a little unlucky not to finish closer to the reopposing East India Dock in the Chester Cup when last seen.

He's hardly a winning machine, however, one from nine for his career, and with East India Dock up 8lb from Chester and the Mullins horse not particularly convincing as well-handicapped from what could be a difficult inside berth, it looks a race to find one at a price.

The one I like at the odds is Simon & Ed Crisford’s MANXMAN as we’re getting 20/1 about a horse who probably would’ve been single-figure prices had he not run at Royal Ascot last time.

I’m happy to strike a line through that run, as he never looked happy at the tempo over 2m4f and he was short of room at the top of the home straight, Sean D Bowen going easy enough on him once his chance had gone.

The good news is this horse is well used to backing up quickly for a stayer and he takes his racing well, while both Nicholas T and Calling The Wind have won this race off similar turnarounds recently, the latter also running in the Ascot Stakes.

Prior to Ascot Manxman won a strong Goodwood handicap over two miles, form that has been boosted by the third home Aggagio subsequently, and he saw it out well in a good time relative to the rest of the card after they had gone a good clip.

I think he’ll appreciate going half a stride quicker back at two miles again and his wide draw in 20 is no negative looking at previous Tapeta renewals of this race.

The track is an unknown, but he’s won on the Tapeta at Southwell under Saturday’s jockey Daniel Muscutt (one from one on the horse) and Cracksman progeny tend to go well at Newcastle (eight wins from 37 at 21.62%) so there’s plenty of hope there.

With all that in mind 18/1 looks big about a horse who is five from seven over the distance.

The Verdict: Back MANXMAN in the 3.15 Newcastle