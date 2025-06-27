Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Racing Newcastle and York Saturday June 28

Our form expert has four selections for Newcastle and York on Saturday including in the Northumberland Plate.
The Verdict: Saturday June 28
0.5pts e.w. Adaay In Devon in 1.40 Newcastle at 18/1 (William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4)
1pt win Contacto in 2.40 Newcastle at 11/2 (General)
1pt win Squealer in 3.00 York at 9/1 (General)
1pt e.w. Manxman in 3.15 Newcastle at 18/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5)
Mad for Manxman in the Plate
It's a typically competitive JenningsBet Northumberland Plate at Newcastle on Saturday, complete with Willie Mullins raider, and 11/2 the field is a fair reflection of how tight a contest this is.
The market has landed on Andrew Balding’s Who's Glen as favourite and that’s fair enough, the son of Gleneagles an unexposed stayer who was probably a little unlucky not to finish closer to the reopposing East India Dock in the Chester Cup when last seen.
He's hardly a winning machine, however, one from nine for his career, and with East India Dock up 8lb from Chester and the Mullins horse not particularly convincing as well-handicapped from what could be a difficult inside berth, it looks a race to find one at a price.
The one I like at the odds is Simon & Ed Crisford’s MANXMAN as we’re getting 20/1 about a horse who probably would’ve been single-figure prices had he not run at Royal Ascot last time.
I’m happy to strike a line through that run, as he never looked happy at the tempo over 2m4f and he was short of room at the top of the home straight, Sean D Bowen going easy enough on him once his chance had gone.
The good news is this horse is well used to backing up quickly for a stayer and he takes his racing well, while both Nicholas T and Calling The Wind have won this race off similar turnarounds recently, the latter also running in the Ascot Stakes.
Prior to Ascot Manxman won a strong Goodwood handicap over two miles, form that has been boosted by the third home Aggagio subsequently, and he saw it out well in a good time relative to the rest of the card after they had gone a good clip.
I think he’ll appreciate going half a stride quicker back at two miles again and his wide draw in 20 is no negative looking at previous Tapeta renewals of this race.
The track is an unknown, but he’s won on the Tapeta at Southwell under Saturday’s jockey Daniel Muscutt (one from one on the horse) and Cracksman progeny tend to go well at Newcastle (eight wins from 37 at 21.62%) so there’s plenty of hope there.
With all that in mind 18/1 looks big about a horse who is five from seven over the distance.
The Verdict: Back MANXMAN in the 3.15 Newcastle
Consolation win for Balding?
Hopefully Manxman’s Goodwood form gets another boost in the preceding JenningsBet Festival Northumberland Vase as Balding’s CONTACTO has an excellent chance here.
It’s no surprise Balding runs five on the card as he has a tremendous record at the track, a win strike-rate of 25%, and Contacto looks his best chance.
Unexposed after just eight career runs, his one and only start at two miles came in Manxman's win at Goodwood last time where he rallied for a close-up fourth after being outpaced and it marked him out as a stayer to follow.
Indeed, that was his first start since being gelded and for 258 days, so plenty of improvement is expected and, as discussed, Balding is very good at identifying who will take well to this particular track.
Sir Mark Prescott’s Godsend is respected for obvious reasons, but he did go up 7lb for winning a small race at Nottingham and I'd personally chalk up Contacto as favourite in a race that doesn’t look to be overflowing with similarly unexposed and promising stayers.
The Verdict: Back CONTACTO in the 2.40 Newcastle
Devon can have Adaay in the sun
Earlier on at Newcastle Rod Millman’s ADAAY IN DEVON is worth an interest in the opening JenningsBet 200 Shops Nationwide Handicap over six furlongs.
Millman has a good record when taking horses the long trip to Newcastle from his Devonshire base, largely thanks to Billy Mill who has won there at 11/2, 15/2 and 16/1, but he’s had others run well too and it’s interesting he’s identified this handicap for the four-year-old.
The filly hasn’t been at her best this season in three runs, but fast ground is a viable excuse for two of those and in between her fourth in a Listed race at Newmarket suggested the ability remains intact.
Rated 104 last September, she has quickly dropped to 94 and that makes her really interesting in what will be just her third start in a handicap.
In the other two she won easily at Bath off 95 and she was fourth at Ascot off 104 just last August at the Shergar Cup, while I think the easier surface will very much play to her strengths.
She's only run on the all-weather once in her life, at Wolverhampton on debut, but she goes well on easier ground and Adaay progeny are a very solid 33 wins at 17.1% at Newcastle.
The Verdict: Back ADAAY IN DEVON in the 1.40 Newcastle
Squealer to make a noise at York
Finally, Nigel Tinkler’s SQUEALER can go well in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dash Handicap over five furlongs at York.
This is a tough race but all the market leaders have gone up quite significantly in the weights for recent successes and that could leave the door open for Squealer.
Regal Envoy, Jm Jungle, and Habooba have gone up 4lb, 5lb and 6lb respectively which are hefty enough rises to overcome in a competitive Class 2 like this, while the likes of Democracy Dilemma and King Of Stars can ensure this is run at a strong gallop.
All of that can play into the hands of Squealer who looks well treated off 88 considering he was running off 94 and 95 last summer.
Indeed, he's come out of his winter in Bahrain well, running third at Thirsk on his reappearance before he was beaten a neck at Doncaster last time after travelling smoothly and like the winner throughout.
He won at York as a two-year-old and this set up should suit him well, the 9/1 looking a perfectly fair bet.
The Verdict: Back SQUEALER in the 3.00 York
Preview posted at 1550 BST on 27/06/25
Click here for full Ben Linfoot tipping record
