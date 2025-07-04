Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Racing Haydock and Sandown Saturday July 5

Buick to Star at Sandown

Ombudsman heads the Coral-Eclipse cast at Sandown on Saturday and I imagine he’ll have too much class for Sosie and the three-year-olds after his coming-of-age performance in the Prince Of Wales’s at Royal Ascot.

The worries are the relatively quick turnaround and the potential for this to get tactical, but he’s not a horse with many miles on the clock for a four-year-old and he looks far from a one-trick pony when it comes to tactics.

William Buick will likely keep things simple on him and in a small field he shouldn’t find anywhere near the trouble he did at Ascot where he still won with a startling authority.

I certainly don’t want to take him on and it could be a day for the fancied horses at Sandown with Blue Bolt and Greek Order also looking to hold excellent chances.

The best betting race on the undercard looks to be the opening Group 3 Coral Charge as it looks an open race as is typical of the sprint division at the moment.

Kerdos could take advantage of the drop in class but he’s a hard horse to win with and I wouldn’t be surprised to see Jack Channon’s QUEEN ALL STAR take a big leap forward under that man Buick for her in-form yard.

This is a good spot for her getting the age and sex allowances at a track where she ran out a very impressive winner of a hot handicap last time where she accounted for the likes of Redorange and Zayer.

Their subsequent exploits suggest she’s much better than a 90-rated filly and her Group 1 entries in the Nunthorpe and Flying Five also look a significant hint that big things are expected of the daughter of Holy Roman Emperor.

I loved how she travelled through the handicap last time and with that in mind this step up in class and particularly the likely strong pace should suit her well.

Buick might have to come off the rail to challenge from stall one, but if this filly gets a bit of luck in the run I can see her going well for a yard oozing with confidence.

The Verdict: Back QUEEN ALL STAR in the 1.40 Sandown