Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Racing for Champions Day Ascot Saturday October 18

Taking two in the Fillies & Mares

It’s a superb renewal of QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday and it looks a good punting card where picking your battles is key.

The Champion Stakes is a brilliant race but I don’t want to take on all of Ombudsman, Calandagan and Delacroix, so I’m happy to watch and enjoy that spectacle, while the two I was considering backing against Field Of Gold each-way in the QEII – Never So Brave and Carl Spackler – have been backed beyond the line I was happy with.

With Field Of Gold a likely winner if he’s on song I’ll swerve that as well and get straight into the races where I’m more confident that the market hasn’t quite got things right.

'Exhibit A' is the betting for the Fillies & Mares where Kalpana and Estrange head the market despite the good ground conditions probably going against the pair of them.

Certainly, I think Estrange needs softer ground to show her best and while Kalpana is probably more versatile on that score I do think it’ll be tough for her to run to top form 13 days after a Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe that her whole campaign revolved around.

It looks a good market to have a go at and I’m going for a dual-pronged attack with ONE LOOK and LATAKIA who might just both improve again for tackling a mile and a half on this better ground.

One Look is also versatile regarding conditions and she ran a career-best in France last time in the Prix de l’Opera over 10 furlongs in softer ground where James Doyle got further back than ideal before finishing well.

Beaten a quarter-of-a-length at the line I felt she was a bit unlucky not to win, but the way she shaped suggests 1m4f will be within her stamina range and I like the idea of her using her pace against the more stoutly-bred 1m4f fillies.

Like Calandagan, she is by Gleneagles and we saw what he did when he moved up to 1m4f. It could be the spark for even more from One Look who is already improving fast for the excellent Paddy Twomey team and I’ve got to have her on my side at 12/1.

Latakia represents the Arc-winning Francis-Henri Graffard stable and like Kalpana she’s also owned by Juddmonte, so it’s fascinating she comes over for this test with William Buick booked.

She’s unexposed after just five starts but she looked a candidate for Group 1 honours when running away with a Deauville Group 2 on good ground in August, the daughter of Frankel appreciating the 1m4f that day.

Last time out she was only fifth in the Prix de Royallieu on her first go at the top level, but she was too keen that day over 1m6f and in the soft ground she was never going to get home.

In the circumstances she ran okay and dropping back in trip on much better conditions I think we could see a different filly.

The Verdict: Back ONE LOOK and LATAKIA in the 2.45 Ascot