Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV racing at Goodwood, Haydock and York on Saturday May 25

Back Mak in tasty Temple

Live In The Dream and Vandeek are the star attractions at Haydock on Saturday and both look clear of their rivals on their best form, but it could be worth taking both on.

In the Group 2 Betfred Temple Stakes, Live In the Dream is the form pick on the back of his superb Nunthorpe win last August, but trainer Adam West has been open about preparing him for a long year, culminating in another crack at York and the Breeders’ Cup, and that could leave him vulnerable first time up.

The Australian mare, Asfoora, is entitled to be rusty too after travelling over from the other side of the world and this has the look of a race that could provide a bit of a turn-up.

Wednesday’s 40mm+ of rain has turned the ground testing, as well, which will be music to the ears of Vadream's team, but she has been well found in the betting and a better punt could be Ed Walker’s MAKAROVA each-way at 16/1 (you'll likely get bigger with the bookies going three places).

This consistent mare is well tried between five and six furlongs, but a testing five seems to be when she performs best so the combination of the ground and trip could play to her strengths here even though she has rarely run on softer conditions.

She likes to come from off the pace and much might depend on if Live In the Dream gets tired inside the final furlong, but if he does she looks one of the more likely closers.

A really good fourth behind Live In the Dream in the Nunthorpe, she has shaped well in two assignments this season while leaving the impression the best is yet to come. She certainly improved for a few runs last year and ran well at this track behind subsequent Sprint Cup winner Regional in a Listed race in June, so several pieces of the jigsaw are fitting into place given this should be run to suit.

Paul Mulrennan is booked for the ride and he has a tidy record for Walker (5/20 25%), so she’s worth chancing at a big price with race fitness on her side.

