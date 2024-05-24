Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV racing at Goodwood, Haydock and York on Saturday May 25

Our form expert has five selections for Saturday's action as the ITV cameras head to Haydock Park for Temple Stakes day, as well as Goodwood and York.
1pt win Cerulean Bay in 1.15 Haydock at 10/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
1pt e.w Robbo in 1.30 Goodwood at 25/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5)
1pt e.w Makarova in 1.50 Haydock at 16/1 (Sky Bet, Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4)
1pt win Purosangue in 2.25 Haydock at 9/1 (General)
1pt win Safety Catch in 3.20 York at 10/1 (bet365)
Live In The Dream and Vandeek are the star attractions at Haydock on Saturday and both look clear of their rivals on their best form, but it could be worth taking both on.
In the Group 2 Betfred Temple Stakes, Live In the Dream is the form pick on the back of his superb Nunthorpe win last August, but trainer Adam West has been open about preparing him for a long year, culminating in another crack at York and the Breeders’ Cup, and that could leave him vulnerable first time up.
The Australian mare, Asfoora, is entitled to be rusty too after travelling over from the other side of the world and this has the look of a race that could provide a bit of a turn-up.
Wednesday’s 40mm+ of rain has turned the ground testing, as well, which will be music to the ears of Vadream's team, but she has been well found in the betting and a better punt could be Ed Walker’s MAKAROVA each-way at 16/1 (you'll likely get bigger with the bookies going three places).
This consistent mare is well tried between five and six furlongs, but a testing five seems to be when she performs best so the combination of the ground and trip could play to her strengths here even though she has rarely run on softer conditions.
She likes to come from off the pace and much might depend on if Live In the Dream gets tired inside the final furlong, but if he does she looks one of the more likely closers.
A really good fourth behind Live In the Dream in the Nunthorpe, she has shaped well in two assignments this season while leaving the impression the best is yet to come. She certainly improved for a few runs last year and ran well at this track behind subsequent Sprint Cup winner Regional in a Listed race in June, so several pieces of the jigsaw are fitting into place given this should be run to suit.
Paul Mulrennan is booked for the ride and he has a tidy record for Walker (5/20 25%), so she’s worth chancing at a big price with race fitness on her side.
Vandeek is even further ahead of his rivals on ratings in the Betfred Supports Jack Berry House Sandy Lane Stakes but there are a few reasons to take him on at odds-on.
We have no idea if he’s trained on, for starters, while the Simon & Ed Crisford horses aren’t running too well and he was so good on quick ground in the Middle Park that there has to be a chance conditions will blunt his speed.
I’m happy to have a go against him and Andrew Balding’s PUROSANGUE appeals as the one who can take advantage if the favourite falters.
Crucially, he should enjoy the conditions having finished a neck second to Big Evs on soft at Goodwood before he won the Rockingham on similar ground at York, form on which he holds Esquire.
The way he travelled through that race suggests we are dealing with a sprinter and I thought his reappearance third behind Jasour at Ascot was a solid base from which he can work. He was keen on the wing after breaking from stall one that day, but Oisin Murphy can take a nice lead from a central draw in this and I wouldn’t be surprised if he took a big step forward second time up.
The opening Betfred Silver Bowl Handicap is usually a good race full of improving three-year-olds and that looks the case again this year.
There have already been a few nibbles for David O’Meara’s CERULEAN BAY but I’m not surprised and he looks the one to be on.
The son of New Bay moved through soft ground at Beverley nicely on his reappearance before he got tired late on, but he improved on that at this track last time out when denied a clear run on his way to third behind the reopposing Silent Move.
Better luck in-running and a 3lb pull at the weights can help him reverse that form, while the combination of softer ground and the mile trip look to his advantage as well.
It’s interesting Haydock specialist Richard Kingscote has been drafted in to ride him with Danny Tudhope also at the track, and from a nice low draw in stall three he’s taken to time his run to perfection.
Over at Goodwood Charlie Hills’ ROBBO looks a big price in the William Hill Harroways Handicap over seven furlongs.
Track position is vital in this type of contest and Joe Fanning, who won the race from the front last year from stall three on Urban Sprawl, breaks from the same gate here under another horse who looks likely to race in a prominent position.
The son of Camacho showed flashes of talent as a two-year-old, finishing second to subsequent Mill Reef winner Array at Newmarket before finishing second again in a good Haydock novice, but the early signs are he’ll improve for being gelded at three.
That’s how it looked when he made all to win a seven-furlong maiden at Chelmsford first time up, running out a very easy winner where just one crack of the whip was required.
It probably wasn’t much of a race, but it will have set him up nicely for a first go at handicap company and he’s too tempting at big odds from an opening mark of 85.
Finally, William Haggas’ SAFETY CATCH can land the Group 3 William Hill Bronte Cup at York.
The daughter of Cracksman looks a nice stayer in the making and she is hugely unexposed after just four starts where she has improved as she has gone up in trip.
Last time out she won a Listed race on the all-weather at Lingfield despite a wide trip throughout, landing the money over 1m5f, and the extra furlong in this looks sure to play to her strengths.
She could’ve gone for a handicap off a mark of 96, but Haggas doesn’t waste time when it comes to hunting black type and he won this race in 2019 with Dramatic Queen, a four-year-old filly rated in the 90s.
Preview posted at 1545 BST on 24/05/24
