Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Racing at Doncaster St Leger Festival day one

Another May day for Burke

Day one of the St Leger Festival at Doncaster and the fillies take centre stage with a couple of Group Twos headlining a card which will likely be run on softer ground than the currently advertised conditions judging by the rain going Doncaster’s way.

It’s a big day for Sir Mark Prescott who runs three with big chances and his Moon Target is the clear favourite in the Group 2 Betfred May Hill Stakes over the straight mile at 2.25.

The daughter of Cracksman won a couple of novice races easily before stepping up in grade last time into the Group 3 Virgin Bet Prestige Fillies’ Stakes at Goodwood where she was off the bridle early before staying on into second.

Perhaps she didn’t handle the track so well and Doncaster’s galloping terrain will likely suit her better, but I don’t mind betting that Karl Burke’s AYLIN will reverse that form and she looks the bet in the race at 7/1.

A 600,000 guineas Tatts October Book 2 Amo Racing/Al Shaqab joint venture, this daughter of St Mark’s Basilica (made a very nice start with his two-year-olds) has impressed on each racecourse start and she might have too much zip for Moon Target in this scenario.

She certainly travelled the better of the two fillies in the Prestige last time, before she got caught in a pocket and Moon Target’s momentum took her into second down the outside while Aylin ran on for a tenderly-handled third.

On her previous start Aylin coped with horrible conditions at Goodwood well and while Timeform recorded the ground as ‘Good to Soft’ rather than the official ‘Heavy’ it was still evidence that she likes a bit of cut in what looked tough enough circumstances for juveniles.

I certainly don’t think she’ll mind either the ground easing or the step up in trip to a mile as Burke sends her on the tried and tested Prestige to May Hill pathway that he successfully navigated Darnation down two seasons ago.

Stall one should allow David Egan to drop her in and get cover with a few more likely forward-going types drawn to her right and if he gets her racing in their slipstream she could come home best of all.

The Verdict: Back AYLIN in the 2.25 Doncaster