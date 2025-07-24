Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Racing Ascot and York Saturday July 26

Royal rumble at York

No three-year-olds in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot but it’s still a compelling race with Rebel’s Romance and Kalpana tasked with muscling in amongst the Coronation Cup one-two.

The Epsom form could hold sway here for all that Kalpana looks a filly going places over 1m4f and if Ascot had received a bit more rain in the build-up I’d have probably sided with Andrew Balding’s filly.

As it is I think Calandagan can reverse Coronation Cup form with Jan Brueghel on this more conventional track – one he’s posted two very good efforts at – and I’m in full agreement with those bookies that consider Francis-Henri Graffard’s horse the most likely winner.

While there are no three-year-olds in the King George, three of them have turned up for the Group 2 Sky Bet York Stakes on the Knavesmire but none of that vintage have won this race since Best Alibi won the inaugural renewal in 2006.

Fourteen more have tried and eight of them went off 5/2 or shorter, so they have seriously underperformed in the context of market expectations and it’s a stat from which Almaqam backers will take confidence.

I’m a big fan of Almaqam and wouldn’t be surprised if he was capable of striking at the top level in the autumn, but he looks very short at odds-on here considering the drying ground and the potential for this to get tactical.

He wouldn’t want it turning into a sprint and I wouldn’t say the combination of this ground, trip and track is what he really wants, for all that he might well just have the class to get away with it.

I was happy to watch and see what happened until the bookies dangled big prices about ROYAL CHAMPION and he looks to be underestimated at around 16/1.

Two years ago he traded at even-money in-running on Betfair for this race when he hit the front in the straight, only for Alflaila to beat him a length and a half.

Since then he’s switched yards twice and been to Australia, but he seamlessly adjusted to life at Karl Burke’s on the all-weather in the winter and he was beaten a neck by Almaqam when giving him 3lb in the Gordon Richards Stakes at Sandown in April.

His only run since then came in the Prince Of Wales’s at Royal Ascot when he was bumped after a furlong and chased a fierce pace, but you can easily draw a line through that. This looks the perfect spot for him and he’s a locally-trained hope that has the talent to get involved on his best efforts.

The Verdict: Back ROYAL CHAMPION in the 2.40 York