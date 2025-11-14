Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Cheltenham November Meeting ITV Racing Saturday November 15

Holy moly don’t miss Joly

Paul Nicholls taught Dan Skelton just about everything he knows but the apprentice could beat the master when it comes to winning the prestigious Paddy Power Gold Cup the quickest, providing all is well after the precautionary inspection at 7.30am.

It took Nicholls 25 goes before he landed Saturday’s Cheltenham feature with Al Ferof in 2012 but Skelton could land it in less than half the horses with attempts nine, 10 and 11 running this weekend including the well-fancied Panic Attack.

She’s the choice of Harry Skelton and is quite obviously well respected, but she’s been well found in the market for a mare that hasn’t jumped a fence in public in over two-and-a-half years and I prefer the claims of her stablemate HOE JOLY SMOKE.

The seven-year-old has good form on soft ground having won well at Sandown in such conditions last season in December, when victory in a first-time tongue-tie on just his second chasing start first showcased him as a horse with a future in the sphere.

He won at Sandown again in March in a good little race and while the bet365 Gold Cup proved beyond him from well out of the handicap he got right back on track with an excellent third on his first go at Cheltenham at the Showcase Meeting.

Your eye couldn’t help but be drawn to him that day given the way he travelled and while Three Card Brag and Backmersackme got to him up the hill it smacked of a great prep race as he traditionally improves for his first run.

I like the drop in trip for him, especially on testing ground in a big field, and it wouldn’t be a massive surprise if he’s ridden more prominently given his well proven stamina for further.

Either way he looks to have a cracking each-way chance off just a 2lb higher mark having proven he’s got the credentials for both Cheltenham and a big field.

Skelton is in tremendous form and it goes without saying he’ll have targeted this big prize from a long way out, his habit of popping up in the big races on a Saturday when there’s no Mullins to worry about no accident.

This is a tough race to win, but he’s gone close with runner-up finishers Spiritofthegames and Protektorat in previous renewals and he can bag his maiden victory in the PPGC on Saturday.

