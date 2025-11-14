Menu icon
Racegoers shelter from the rain

Cheltenham to stage 7.30am precautionary inspection on Saturday

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Fri November 14, 2025 · 6 min ago

Cheltenham will stage a 7.30am precautionary inspection on Saturday, day two of the November meeting.

The track was hit with heavy rain throughout day one of the popular fixture, with further downpours expected into Friday night.

Clerk of the Course Jon Pullin said on Racing TV on Friday afternoon: “We’ve had 12mm of rainfall during the day today, following 7mm overnight and further still to come, some of which could be heavy.

"We’ve been racing today and opened up the track and the forecast is for rain to continue to midnight or around 1am. It makes sense to take a look in the morning

"It should be dry from around 1am and we know that when it gets a chance this track does start to drain and hopefully that is the case.

"This (inspection) is precautionary. We’ve raced today and we do have that dry window forecast.

"I’d certainly be hopeful that we’ll be OK for tomorrow. We’ll do everything we can to make a decision as early as we can but we’ll give the track every opportunity.

“I’ve got to give huge credit to the grounds team here as they are really committed and they will everything they can to get racing on tomorrow.”

