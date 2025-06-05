Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Betfred Oaks day at Epsom Friday June 6

Say hello to Revoir in the Oaks

The key horse in the Betfred Oaks at Epsom on Friday is Charlie Appleby’s Desert Flower, the unbeaten 1000 Guineas winner well clear on form after a perfect five from five start to her career.

If she stays the mile and a half it’s likely she’ll win, but there’s enough doubt there to have an each-way bet against her in what otherwise looks a wide-open renewal of the Oaks.

There are glimmers of hope in her pedigree and she relaxes well over a mile, so there’s a chance she gets home, but her sire Night Of Thunder is a much stronger influence from a mile to 10 furlongs and at odds of 6/4 I want to take a punt against her.

The Ballydoyle fillies all have the potential to improve now they tackle a 1m4f championship race, but none of them have proven form that knock the eye out and they are tight enough in the betting, so I’m hoping this could be one of those rare years where Aidan O’Brien doesn’t claim the trophy.

Guineas fourth Elwateen is another with a chance if she stays, but the filly that really sticks out a mile as a cast-iron stayer at the trip is Ralph Beckett’s REVOIR and I want her on my side at double-figure odds.

Beckett started the season with a handful of potential Oaks fillies in his quest for a third win in the race, but none of Chantilly Lace, Smoken, Tattycoram and That’s Amore put their hands up in the trials, unlike Revoir who quickly became the stable’s sole dart in the fillies’ Classic.

That was after she ran a cracker in the Listed Childwickbury Stud Fillies’ Trial at Newbury on May 17, going down by a short head to the race-fit Qilin Queen after going off a relatively unfancied 10/1.

She showed signs of greenness but stayed on really well over the mile and a quarter, shaping every inch like she’ll thrive over 1m4f at Epsom.

By the French Derby winner Study Of Man, whose progeny tend to stay really well, from a family Beckett knows inside out (the dam is related to Beckett’s first Oaks winner, Look Here, and Scope, who won the G1 Prix Royal-Oak for him over two miles), serious improvement is expected at the trip from Revoir and she’ll love every drop of rain that falls.

She has a remarkably similar profile to Look Here, as she also won her sole start over a mile at two before being narrowly beaten in her trial for the same owner, and it’s not out of the question that lightning strikes twice 17 years on.

The Verdict: Back REVOIR in the 4.00 Epsom