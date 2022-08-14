Bielsa bucked a growing trend when winning the 2021 Ayr Gold Cup from a mark of 98 as the 11 before him (including dead-heaters Son Of Rest and Baron Bolt) had all defied a triple-figure BHA mark, but normal service can resume on September 17.

We’ve obviously had some significant field size issues all year and it will be interesting to see how the consolation races (Silver and Bronze Cups) at the Western meeting hold up, but it’s all but guaranteed there will be a full 25 runners for the main event, no doubt with little more than 7-8lb between the entire field.

A real touch of class is imperative when looking for the winner and one who appears to be a touch underestimated at this early juncture is the James Horton-trained RHYTHM MASTER who can be backed at 25/1 with a number of firms already offering five places (he’s 33s with bet365, who are ¼ odds, four places).

A horse who ran against Campanelle in the Prix Morny as a juvenile and behind Baaeed at Goodwood last summer, he ultimately looked a bit of a disappointing sort for Richard Fahey but there were signs of the old Rhythm Master when signing off for his previous yard with a Listed third after being dropped right back to six furlongs and fitted with a visor at Doncaster in November.

He subsequently changed stables and, following a relatively limp comeback run at Thirsk in the spring, connections decided to have him gelded which paid immediate dividends on his next start at Newcastle on June 25.

With visor retained and not a huge amount of confidence in the market (went off 12/1 having drifted before the off), the four-year-old put in a very straightforward sprinting display to win by a length from The Attorney (replay below).