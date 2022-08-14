Don't miss our big interviews with some of the key trainers ahead of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York.
Harrington said of leading Sky Bet Ebor hope Ever Present: "It’s been the plan ever since last September. Ascot didn’t happen (non-runner, self-cert), it was one of those things and probably wasn’t the right race to go for anyway in hindsight.
"But he had a nice run in the Her Majesty’s Plate, the Listed race up in Down Royal. He got in a bit of a muddle and didn’t get out in time but I hope he’s in a good place now. He’ll love the quick pace and he’ll like firm ground.
"He likes that (big field), he’s quite a big horse himself – he’s a big strong gelding and he started off his career in a bumper, slogging two miles around Punchestown.
"Then we discovered he didn’t really go on soft ground, but he was a revelation on good fast ground. "We were only ever going to give him one run before York in order to protect his handicap mark and that’s what we’ve done.
"The prize money is brilliant, you need a plan for these horses and they need to be tough, hard-knocking handicappers who are four, five or six, and they need to be very nearly Group horses."
Twomey said of big Sky Bet Ebor contender Earl Of Tyrone: "I think he’ll be competitive in Group races so I’d be hoping he might be ahead of his mark, I think he’ll continue to improve and in the fulness of time be rated higher.
"The track will play to his strengths, he’s a big galloper with a long stride. He’ll love the long straight at York and stays well.
"He travels well in his races too and is very straightforward. I think he’ll run well."
The trainer said of Darley Yorkshire Oaks hope, Tuesday: "She has had a break and she’s well. She’s done very well physically and we hope it’ll be a nice start back for her ahead of the autumn.
“She’s been a late foal and almost playing catching-up all the time. It was a little bit of a mess for her in the (Irish) Derby, that wasn’t her form. That’s why we’ve given her a little break and I’m looking forward to seeing her back on the track.
“Snowfall and Love (winners of the Yorkshire Oaks) were great fillies but this filly is progressing.
“It’s a good race and it’s great they’re all there – hopefully they’ll go an even pace. We’re looking forward to it."
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.