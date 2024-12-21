Ascot winner Windbeneathmywings is near Champion Bumper standard

Windbeneathmywings earned a Timeform rating of 121 for his stunning 14-length success at Ascot on Friday, only 1 lb lower than the figure Jasmin de Vaux achieved when winning the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham last season.
The average Timeform rating of a Champion Bumper winner in the last five years is 123.4.
Windbeneathmywings, who was making his first start for David Pipe after winning twice in Ireland for Pat Flynn, sets the clear standard among this season's Champion Bumper contenders and is rated 8 lb higher than main market rival Kalypso'chance.
It is rare for a horse to achieve such a high figure prior to Cheltenham and in the last decade only Kilcruit and Facile Vega (both 124) have gone into the Champion Bumper with a higher Timeform rating.
Timeform's race report read: "Windbeneathmywings, on his first outing since leaving Pat Flynn, showed much improved form, running to a level that would make him competitive in the Champion Bumper, that surely on his agenda after this romp, an athletic sort who is likely to have a future hurdling in time as well."
Selected Timeform bumper ratings:
121 Windbeneathmywings
113p Kalypso'chance
108p Fortune de Mer
108p Koktail Brut
105p Future Prospect (+ 7 lb sex allowance)
