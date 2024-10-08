Ascot, then America or Japan for Charyn before retirement

The Roger Varian-trained son of Dark Angel has been in outstanding form this year, winning the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot and following up in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville.

He was last seen just missing out in the Prix du Moulin and his next stop will be the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes back at Ascot on Qipco British Champions Day, after which he could go to Del Mar or even further afield to Japan.

In a post on the Sumbe X account, Bizakov said: “Charyn’s immense talent will be on display again on October 19 at Ascot in the Group One Queen Elizabeth 2 Stakes, followed by possible tilts at either the Breeders’ Cup Mile on November 2nd or Japan’s Mile Championship on November 17th, before his final, one-way trip to France to take up stud duties at Haras de Montfort and Preaux.

“Although he has become a familiar name on the European stage and beyond these past seasons, I cannot wait to unveil Charyn in his new role, and I am already thankful for the incredible hype and growing momentum arising about him.”

Among the opposition to Charyn in the mile showpiece at Ascot will be a strong French representation, with Jerome Reynier sticking to a familiar route with Facteur Cheval.

The five-year-old finished a six-length second to Big Rock last year and has been limited to just three runs this term, winning the Dubai Turf in March before finishing sixth in the Queen Anne Stakes at the Royal meeting and third in the Sussex at Goodwood.